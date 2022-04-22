Registration For Theater Works Summer Camps And Workshops Now Open

Registration for Theater Works' diverse SummerWorks programs of summer camps and workshops is now open.

SummerWorks programming is for all ages and skill levels, from just-for-fun campers to those looking to hone their theater skills.

SummerWorks is part of YouthWorks which teaches creative approaches to life skills with exciting and enriching themes that inspire and instill a lover for the performing arts.

All camps take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria. To register, visit https://theaterworks.org/summer-works-camps/.

SummerWorks opportunities are:

BROADWAY BOUND CAMPS

BROADWAY BOUND 1: MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 6-17 for ages 7-17. Cost: $450.

Camp Performance: 4 p.m., June 17, Gyder Mainstage at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

This is the summer camp for kids who love musical theater. Campers will work with a musical director and choreographer to perform famous Broadway numbers for a showcase at week's end. No previous music or dance experience is necessary to enjoy this fun filled workshop.

Required: parent and guardian meeting, 9:-9:15 a.m. on June 6

BROADWAY BOUND 2: MUSICAL THEATER 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 20-July 1 for ages 7-17. Cost: $450.00

Weekdays 9am-4pm

Camp Performance: 4 p.m. July 1, Gyder Mainstage

Another round of musical theater featuring new songs, choreography.

Please note: You do not need to have enrolled in Broadway Bound 1 to participate in Broadway Bound 2.

Required: parent and guardian meeting, 9-9:15am on June 20

Early Bird discount with registration by May 1: 10% additional sibling Discount, $50 with full price sibling registration

Before and After Care: is $80 per week; this covers 7:30-9am and 4-5:30pm daily. Note: there is no before care available on the first day of a session, and no aftercare is available on the last day of a session. Please add this option when you check out your cart, or ask about it when calling to register by phone.

SEUSSICAL JR: 3 WEEK MUSICAL PRODUCTION CAMP

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 11-July 29 for ages 7-17. Cost: $675.

Camp Performance: 4 p.m., July 29 at Gyder Mainstage

Join us as we bring a musical to life in 3 weeks. From the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by Mayzie La Bird. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphantly.

Early Bird discount with registration by May 1: 10% additional Sibling Discount $50 with full price sibling registration

Before and After Care: is $80 per week; this covers 7:30-9am and 4-5:30pm daily. Note: there is no before care available on the first day of a session, and no aftercare is available on the last day of a session. Please add this option when you check out your cart, or ask about it when calling to register by phone. Required parent & guardian meeting from 9:00-9:15am on July 11.

IMAGINATION SERIES CAMPS

Our youngest campers will use their imaginations to bring characters to life through dramatic play, art and music. These camps are a great introduction to the theater and the performing arts. Each camp has a new theme so your actor can take one or all three sessions and have a unique creative experience every time. There is a culminating sharing performance at the end of each weekly session.

Required: parent and guardian meeting from 9-9:15am on the first day of each session.

Imagination Camp #1: Super Duper Superheros: 3-6 years of age, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 31-June 3. Cost: $165.00

Camp sharing performance June 3, 12 p.m.

Imagination Camp #2: Christmas in July, 6-9 years of age, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 5-July 8.

Cost: $165.00

Camp sharing performance July 8, 12 p.m.

Imagination Camp #3: Candy Fun Land, 3-6 years of age,

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., August 1-5. Cost: $190.00

Camp sharing August 5,12pm

Early Bird Discount with Registration by May 1:10% additional sibling discount, $50 with full price sibling registration

BEFORE CAMP CARE: Imagination series Extended Care: 7:30-9 a.m. ONLY - $40 per week

Please add this option when you check out your cart, or ask about it when calling to register by phone.

These workshops for those aged 13+ are $50 per session with the exception of the teen day-long class listed.

There is a discount of $50 if 6 or more youth workshops are purchased

There is no before or aftercare available during the Summer Workshop Series.

Add-on: Supervised break from 12-1pm (only if same-day morning & afternoon workshops purchased) Sign-up for this service will be completed at sign-in for the morning session. Lunch will not be provided, however a refrigerator will be available to store your child's lunch.

July 5

Dance Improvisation

10 a.m.-12 p.m., ages 13-17

Led by a seasoned dance professional, Jennifer Seigle, this class will focus on observations of movement, building knowledge of a different approach to movement and dance that will help you understand and support your best work on stage. No prior dance experience is required!

July 5

Acting Improvisation

1-4 p.m., ages 13-17

Will this class be a blast? "Yes, and...." This workshop finds its roots in acting and comedy. Come warm up your acting chops and build your collaboration skills!

July 6

Beginning-Intermediate Broadway Choreography

9 a.m.-12 p.m., ages 10-17.

This workshop is dedicated to dancing! You'll start by learning some musical theater dance basics, then a Broadway musical combo will be taught, coached, and perfected. This course will be led by awarding-winning choreographer, Paul Pedersen. This course is for Beginning to Intermediate level dancers

July 6

Intermediate-Advanced Broadway Choreography

1-4 p.m., ages 10-17

A Broadway musical combo will be taught, coached, and perfected. This course will be led by awarding-winning choreographer, Paul Pedersen.

This course is for Intermediate to Advanced level dancers

July 6

Vocal Performance Workshop

1-4 p.m., ages 10-17

Looking for the opportunity to work directly with a professional vocal coach? In this workshop, you will be led through the skills required for solo vocal performance, from identifying your authentic voice and honing your vocal technique, to connecting to the lyric and with your audience.

July 7



Audition Workshop

9 a.m.-12 p.m., ages 10-17

Join a local acting and directing professional in this class limited to just 10 students. We will walk you through the entire audition process, from monologue selection and refinement, to audition etiquette, all the way through how to make a great impression on the casting directors! Come prepared with two short monologue selections and a 32-bar cut of audition music; you'll leave feeling confident you can nail that role!

July 7



Audition Workshop

1-4 p.m., ages 10-17

Join a local acting and directing professional in this class limited to just 10 students. (Participation in the morning workshop is not required.) We will walk you through the entire audition process, from monologue selection and refinement, to audition etiquette, all the way through how to make a great impression on the casting directors! Come prepared with two short monologue selections and a 32-bar cut of audition music; you'll leave feeling confident you can nail that role!

July 7



Special Effects Makeup

1-4 p.m., ages 10-17

Make-up specialist DeAndrea Vaughn, designer for Theater Work's Curiouser and Curiouser, will lead you through a fun, hands-on exploration of the world the stage make-up. Come learn valuable techniques that can be applied to any role, and something extra for fun! All supplies will be provided.

July 8

Teen Workshop, Behind the Curtain: Directing, Costumes, & Stagecraft,

9 a.m.-4 p.m., ages 15-17. Cost: $95

Learn straight from the artistic team about what it takes to produce a show! Theater Works' own dynamic leadership will talk you through, step-by-step, what processes they follow to make a play come to life on stage. Learn about directing, set production, sound and costume design, and more! This workshop will include a supervised lunch break from 12-1 p.m. (Attendees must provide their own lunch).

ADULT DANCE IMPROV WORKSHOP

Ages 18+, 1-4 p.m. Cost: $50.

Led by seasoned dance professional Jennifer Seigle, this class will focus on observations of movement, building knowledge of a different approach to movement and dance that will help you understand and support your best work on stage. No prior dance experience is required!

Cancellations & Refund Policy

Please be sure all of your summer plans have been taken into consideration before registering for a summer session. We do our best to secure the best teaching artists in the valley to instruct our summer campers and maintain low cost. To do so we do not offer refunds on summer camp classes.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.