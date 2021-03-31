Prescott Center for the Arts Reopens Cabaret Theater with Headlining Show RED

Prescott Center for the Arts has announced the reopening of the Cabaret Theater April 8, with the first performance of RED. Written by John Logan, Directed by Don Langford with Bruce Thompson as the lead actor, RED is raw and provocative, a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

"RED speaks to the importance of art in our society even as each of us defines it differently. As with Rothko's paintings, theatre only exists if there is a viewer. It is the connection between the artist and the medium that defines the value. "I am here to stop your heart!" To make you think. Hopefully you leave the theatre reflecting upon what you have seen and how this piece of art impacts you. "What did YOU see?" says director Don Lanford.

"Both Rothko the character in RED and Rothko the artist himself are challenging," says actor Bruce Thomson. "Rothko the artist challenged his viewers to immerse themselves in his work and thereby come to know him and the tragedy of the human condition."

"I am so excited to bring back our audience and welcome new friends!" commented Robyn Allen, PCA Executive Director. Prior to the recent shutdown, PCA remodeled the Mainstage Theater into an intimate Cabaret setting, with separated table and chair seating and beverage service to better accommodate social distancing and provide patron comfort. All safety guidelines will remain in place to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment. "Protecting the health of our audiences, artists, and production staff is our first priority." Allen added.

The show is scheduled for evening and matinee shows from April 8 through the 18th, with all tickets priced at $35.00. Please visit pca-az.net for show availability and to reserve seats. "It is often said that art inspires a unique communication between people focusing on common issues for the betterment of humankind. We need our better half back in order to meet this mission! Seeing a live performance or walking in a gallery full of thoughtful creations can be life changing," Allen commented.

For more information, visit the PCA website at pca-az.net, email bgabaldon@pca-az.net, or call 928-445-3286.