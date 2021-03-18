Prescott Center For The Arts New Studio Theater Makes Progress

Prescott Center for the Arts (PCA) announced today they have signed a pre-construction agreement with Prescott-based Haley Construction as the contractor on their new multipurpose Studio Theater project. The Studio Theater will be an 8,300 square-foot, two-story structure, built on the parking lot space adjacent to the current PCA administration building on North Marina St. in Prescott. There will also be an outdoor amphitheater as well.

"We were impressed with the personal attention Haley showed in the selection process and their extensive experience in constructing and renovating Prescott's most historic and sustainable buildings," commented Russ Shedd, PCA board member and project manager. "The plans will be submitted to the City of Prescott in early April, and we are hoping for expeditious approval to be able to break ground in early Summer," Shedd added.

"We are extremely excited to work with PCA to expand upon such a valuable part of our community's heritage," Gillian Haley, owner of Haley Construction commented. "This is personal to us. I remember my Mom putting together art shows in the gallery, and I was in plays as a kid. We want our children to enjoy the same enriching experiences," Haley added.

"At Haley, we work to offer optimal LEED (Energy and Environmental Design)-compliant sustainable protocols, cost-effective local sources and beneficial construction practices," Allan Crary, President of Haley Construction, and PCA Project Manager said. "The unique challenges of this project make it very exciting to be a part of. To tie in the design with the current century-old structures, and create a beautiful campus for another 100 years of community enjoyment will be an honor," Crary added. Haley has over 1,000 projects completed in their 60-year history, including such iconic structures as The Elks Theater, the 'Tis Gallery and the James Family Learning Center at the Highlands Center of Natural History, and was the first LEED-certified contractor in Prescott.

The state-of-the-art theater will be configured so its 99 seats can be set up both in-the-round and for cabaret seating. In addition to the theater on the main level, there will be a lobby, new box office, restrooms and art gallery area, with rehearsal, meeting and classroom space on the lower level. The building will be ADA compliant, including an elevator and be designed to be highly energy efficient and solar capable.

PCA's Studio Theater expansion was designed by Prescott's premier historical preservation and sustainable design architect, Bill Otwell, FAIA. Chosen as a fellow in 2016 by the American Institute of Architects, Otwell has been involved in most historical renovations in the Prescott community over the past decades, including The Hassayampa Inn, The Prescott Chamber of Commerce, the Sam Hill Warehouse (for the Prescott College art gallery), the former Mormon Church now housing the Natural History Institute (twice), and the Elks Theater, among others.

(AIA Fellows are recognized with AIA's highest membership honor for their exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society. Only three percent of AIA members have this distinction.) "We are overjoyed to have Bill's expertise on this project, he embodies the spirit of Prescott's historical buildings, with the sustainability necessary for their future," Robyn Allen, PCA Executive Director commented.

As they were counting up their mounting losses due to Covid in September of 2020, PCA was astonished by the anonymous gift of almost $3 million dollars. "We had shelved the idea of continuing with the Capital Campaign for five years because of our loss of a year's worth of revenue," Allen said. "This donation goes a long way toward getting us to our goal, but with almost zero income this past year and the cost of materials skyrocketing, another $1.5 million will need to be raised," Allen added. In addition to the new theater, Phase One of the theater's revisions has included the popular remodel of the Mainstage Theater into intimate cabaret seating, offering beverage service and table seating socially distanced on multiple levels, new LED lighting and digital sound. Additional remodeling of the lobby area and restrooms was also done. "We will be announcing our reboot of the Capital Campaign in the coming months to coincide with the building's progress. During this time, we look forward to increased community input to ensure that the art center feels like home to everyone and that our programming meets those needs," Allen added.