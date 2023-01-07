Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre

Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of "The Hit", currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. The play takes audiences to San Francisco where Susan is trying to save herself from a slow death by hiring a hitman. She mistakes an unsuspecting travel agent for the real hitman and then comes to find out the real hitman is falling for her brother! Between all the laughs and confusion is a story of second chances at life and love.

Check out the photos below!

This new comedy stars Hale veteran Alaina Beauloye as Susan, most recently seen in Lucky Stiff. Originally from New York City, Alaina boasts an extensive list of credits including Broadway, film and commercials. She has been seen in more than 20 productions at Hale and is a two time AriZoni winner. Playing across from Beauloye is Adam Guinn as Sam, who has been in several Hale productions such as The Music Man and Brigadoon. The play is under the direction of seasoned director Tim Dietlein, who has been involved in theater for over 50 years. Tim regularly plays Scrooge during Hale's annual production of A Christmas Carol and his directing credits include Bright Star, Daddy Long Legs and Big River.

The Hit is written by Mike Buckley who is a professor at Southwestern College and teaches scriptwriting. It was originally produced by Lamb's Players Theatre and received standing ovations during its run. Theaters in Utah as well as here in Arizona have started producing it and it continues to be "A Hit"!

Tickets start at $30 (for youth) and $45 (for adults). Performances are on Wednesdays - Saturdays with select Friday matinees. Call the box office at 480-497-1181 or go to www.HaleTheatreArizona.com to order online.

A gem of a theatre, the Hale is located at 50 West Page Avenue in Gilbert's Heritage District, across the street from the Gilbert Water Tower Park. Several restaurants and ample free parking are located nearby.