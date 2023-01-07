Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre

Jan. 07, 2023  

Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of "The Hit", currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. The play takes audiences to San Francisco where Susan is trying to save herself from a slow death by hiring a hitman. She mistakes an unsuspecting travel agent for the real hitman and then comes to find out the real hitman is falling for her brother! Between all the laughs and confusion is a story of second chances at life and love.

Check out the photos below!

This new comedy stars Hale veteran Alaina Beauloye as Susan, most recently seen in Lucky Stiff. Originally from New York City, Alaina boasts an extensive list of credits including Broadway, film and commercials. She has been seen in more than 20 productions at Hale and is a two time AriZoni winner. Playing across from Beauloye is Adam Guinn as Sam, who has been in several Hale productions such as The Music Man and Brigadoon. The play is under the direction of seasoned director Tim Dietlein, who has been involved in theater for over 50 years. Tim regularly plays Scrooge during Hale's annual production of A Christmas Carol and his directing credits include Bright Star, Daddy Long Legs and Big River.

The Hit is written by Mike Buckley who is a professor at Southwestern College and teaches scriptwriting. It was originally produced by Lamb's Players Theatre and received standing ovations during its run. Theaters in Utah as well as here in Arizona have started producing it and it continues to be "A Hit"!

Tickets start at $30 (for youth) and $45 (for adults). Performances are on Wednesdays - Saturdays with select Friday matinees. Call the box office at 480-497-1181 or go to www.HaleTheatreArizona.com to order online.

A gem of a theatre, the Hale is located at 50 West Page Avenue in Gilbert's Heritage District, across the street from the Gilbert Water Tower Park. Several restaurants and ample free parking are located nearby.

Photo Credit: Nick Woodward-Shaw

Tyler Saccoman
Tyler Saccoman

Karl Haas and J. Clay Lawson
Karl Haas and J. Clay Lawson

Hannah Brudnock
Hannah Brudnock

Hannah Brudnock
Hannah Brudnock

Chuck Green
Chuck Green

Alaina Beauloye, Adam Guinn, and Tyler Saccoman
Alaina Beauloye, Adam Guinn, and Tyler Saccoman

Alaina Beauloye
Alaina Beauloye

Alaina Beauloye
Alaina Beauloye

Adam Guinn, Alaina Beauloye, and Tyler Saccoman
Adam Guinn, Alaina Beauloye, and Tyler Saccoman

Adam Guinn
Adam Guinn




JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimed JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE from February 3 to 19, 2023.
Feature: Chanel Bragg Talks Leadership Role, Equity and Representation, THE GLASS MENAGERI
Feature: Chanel Bragg Talks Leadership Role, Equity and Representation, THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
American regional theaters have seen significant changes since the pandemic began. Reeling from a revenue loss of more than $3 billion since the Covid shutdown (SMU Data Arts), the industry has struggled to establish a new normal. Many are compelled to redefine their programming in apprehension of a vague future.
SMoCA Contemplates Language In Times Of Miscommunication With New Exhibition
SMoCA Contemplates 'Language In Times Of Miscommunication' With New Exhibition
"Language in Times of Miscommunication," a new exhibition that presents works by 18 American artists, will open March 4, 2023, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA).
Mimi Kennedy to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Company
Mimi Kennedy to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Company
Mimi Kennedy, best known for her roles on the television series Mom and Dharma & Greg, will be returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade as the title character in Arizona Theatre Company's world premiere of Pru Payne by Steven Drukman this spring.

