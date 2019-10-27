Photo Flash: First Look at THE BURN At The Judith Hardes Theatre

LK BOX PHX opens the first show of its 2019-2020 Season, with Philip Dawkins' "The Burn". The play tackles the subject of the use and misuse of social media and its affect on our society and conversations. Runs through Sunday, November 10th, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2PM. Student, senior, group and art card discounts available. Playing at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phx. 85004.

For tickets and information call 602-254-2151 or visit https://www.blkboxphx.com.

*Recommended for 16+ due to strong language.

Photo Credit: Reg Madison Photography



Silhouettes

Mia Johnson, Mary Townsend, Megan Holcomb, J.C. Lawler and Bethany Baca

Mia Johnson, Bethany Baca, Mary Townsend and Megan Holcomb





