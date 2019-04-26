Photo Flash: Dawnn Lewis Stars in SMTC's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE

Apr. 26, 2019  

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company - one of the biggest producers of musicals in the Valley - is pleased to share some photos from their current production of Thoroughly Modern Millie!

The Tony Award-winning jazz age musical features TV favorite and Grammy Award winner Dawnn Lewis (TV's "A Different World", "Major Crimes", "Veronica Mars", Sister Act: The Musical) as Muzzy Van Hossmere and Kelly Methven (50th Anniversary International West Side Story tour, Rock of Ages) as Jimmy Smith! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Performances are held at Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe AZ).

Tickets can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (602) 909-4215. Group rates are also available.

Photo Credit: Tim Trumble Photography, Inc.



Related Articles View More Phoenix Metro Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Arizona Regional Theatre And JALT Media Announce Their Co-residency
  • ATC Production Of AMERICAN MARIACHI Sets Ticket-Sales Record
  • Photo Flash: Dawnn Lewis Stars in SMTC's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE
  • Local Stars Come Together For DESERT SHOWSTOPPERS: Icons Concert
  • BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens In Two Weeks At Gyder Theater
  • Photo Flash: Harlem Shakespeare Festival's All-Female OTHELLO At Southwest Shakespeare Co.

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup