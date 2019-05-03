Photo Flash: Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

May. 3, 2019  

The Oldest Established Crap Game! Grab your fedora and join Nathan Detroit as he tries to establish the biggest craps game in town, deal with his long-time girlfriend's desire for marriage (Adelaide's Lament), and convince fellow gambler Sky Masterson to finance his venture (Luck Be a Lady).

Featuring the classic songs Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat and A Bushel and a Peck, the return of Guys and Dolls to the ABT stage is a long-awaited must see!

ABT, Arizona's one-of-a-kind, award-winning, state-of-the-art professional theatre showcases locally and nationally acclaimed artists and provides palate-pleasing sit-down table service prepared fresh daily to accompany the award-winning on-stage fare. With one reservation, you can enjoy a full night's entertainment without having to rush around the Phoenix sprawl between meal and show!

For more information visit: AZBROADWAY.ORG

Photo Credit: Scott Samplin

The Male Ensemble of GUYS AND DOLLS
The Male Ensemble of GUYS AND DOLLS

The Hot Box Girls
The Hot Box Girls

Sam Hartley
Sam Hartley

Sam Hartley, Trisha Hart Ditsworth
Sam Hartley, Trisha Hart Ditsworth

Matthew Mello and Cast
Matthew Mello and Cast

Caelan Creaser, Trisha Hart Ditsworth
Caelan Creaser, Trisha Hart Ditsworth

The Crapshooter's Dance
The Crapshooter's Dance

Doug Botnick, Trisha Hart Ditsworth
Doug Botnick, Trisha Hart Ditsworth

Caelan Creaser, John Cardenas
Caelan Creaser, John Cardenas

Caelan Creaser and Hot Box Girls
Caelan Creaser and Hot Box Girls



