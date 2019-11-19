Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Fountain Hills Theater

Declared by the ariZoni Awards as Best Script, Best Music and Overall Best Production, The Fountain Hills Theater is proud to announce the return of a Holiday Tradition - A Christmas Carol - The Musical!

We've taken the spirit of the season, wrapped it in beautiful original melodies and tied it with all the holiday magic and wonder of your childhood. Fountain Hills Theater is proud to present the return of our holiday tradition, the musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol: The Musical. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol tells the tale of curmudgeonly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future hoping to change his destiny and save his soul. This delightful musical, an original adaptation written by Fountain Hills Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, with music and lyrics by Peter J. Hill and Jay Melberg, follows Scrooge through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season.

A Christmas Carol - The Musical is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed by Peter J. Hill and choreographed by Noel Irick. The show is musically directed by Jay Melberg. A Christmas Carol - The Musical features returning cast members Debra Qualtire, Ross Collins, Henry Male, Erin Schumacher, Adam Oberg, Val Stasik and Peter J. Hill as Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol - The Musical will play Dec. 6 - 22, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Photo Credit: Patty Torrilhon



The original 2013 cast of A Christmas Carol - The Musical

The "Urchins"

Peter J. Hill





