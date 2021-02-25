Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phoenix Improv Festival Returns For 20th Year

This year's international ensemble will feature performers from around the world.

Feb. 25, 2021  

The show must go on! The Phoenix Improv Festival is returning for its twentieth year. The festival will be presenting international performers online during the weekend of April 23rd and 24th, 2021.

In the last year, online theatre has been forced to grow and find itself. With the benefit of this growth the festival is embracing new ways to connect with audiences in ways we could not believe before.

This year's international ensemble will feature performers from around the world. Each will be performing from their own homes, in different time zones, for a special performance premiering at the event.

Many historic comedy ensembles from past decades will be reuniting for the first time with the aid of our tech team.

Ticket information and full listing coming soon.


