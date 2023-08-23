Phoenix Chorale Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-2024 Season

The Season opens with SUN, MOON, STARS, RAIN, (October 13 - 15), a musical mediation on the celestial world that surrounds us.

Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas and the Phoenix Chorale announces its 2023-24 Season, a collection of exquisite music performed in venues around the Valley. 

The Season opens with SUN, MOON, STARS, RAIN, (October 13 - 15), a musical mediation on the celestial world that surrounds us. The concert features a world premiere of a new work by Dale Trumbore and a preview of the Chorale's next album to be recorded in January.

A favorite for the Valley's holiday season, the Chorale brings A CHORALE CHRISTMAS, (December 15 - 18,) featuring Dr. Jace Saplan, the Director of Chorale Activities at ASU as Guest Conductor.

March brings a new special collaboration with the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, when it presents the Phoenix Chorale for the first time. The Chorale will perform MOZART: REQUIEM, accompanied by a full orchestra for two performances March 9 & 10. The concert will also include  THE LOST BIRDS by Christopher Tin, which was nominated for a Grammy in 2023.

Concluding the season, the Phoenix Chorale performs a mixed choral program entitled HORIZONS (May 10 - 12) featuring music from far flung places, a rich tapestry of cultures and folk melodies from around the world, and the world premiere by Dubai-based British composer Joanna Marsh, part of the Chorale's commissioning series of female composers.

Season tickets are on sale now for packages of 2 and 3 concerts at phoenixchorale.org. Tickets for MOZART: REQUIEM go on sale September 15 at scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

ABOUT THE PHOENIX CHORALE: 

The Grammy® Award-winning Phoenix Chorale, led by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas since 2019, is regarded as one of the finest choral ensembles in North America of the western classical tradition. All of the 28-voice ensemble’s members are professional singers who currently reside in Arizona.

Founded in 1958 as the Bach & Madrigal Society of Phoenix and subsequently known as the Phoenix Bach Choir, the Phoenix Chorale became a fully professional choir in 1992.

Previous Phoenix Chorale conductors have included Millicent Wesley, Wallace Hornibrook, Dan Durand, Vance George, Anders Öhrwall, Jon Washburn, and Charles Bruffy.

Phoenix Chorale’s digital audience continues to grow through radio broadcasts, performance videos, and streaming services like Spotify, where the Chorale maintains a listenership of over 35,000 fans each month. The Chorale’s recordings have spent over 20 weeks on the Billboard Charts and have earned a total of ten Grammy® nominations and three Grammy® wins.

Annually, the Chorale’s video and audio recordings reach over one million listeners around the world. The Chorale is ensemble-in-residence at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Phoenix. For more information visit phoenixchorale.org




