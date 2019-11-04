Phoenix Chorale Presents A Chorale Christmas

This holiday season, the Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale offers messages of hope, peace, and joy with "A Chorale Christmas," December 13-17, 2019 (see full schedule below). The Phoenix Chorale's holiday concerts are a tradition for many Valley residents-proving "it just isn't Christmas until you've heard the Chorale sing!"

"A Chorale Christmas" brings together beloved favorites, new classics, sing-alongs, and more with performances across the Valley in Sun City, Phoenix, and Paradise Valley. The Phoenix Chorale will also be returning to its newest venue in Scottsdale, La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church.

Tickets start at $40 for Adults, $35 for Seniors and Military, and $20 for Students and can be purchased by calling 602-253-2224 or online at phoenixchorale.org. (Note: tickets are $5 more on the day of the concert).

"A Chorale Christmas" includes uplifting pieces by Stephen Paulus; "The First Nowell" and "Jesu Carols," cherished favorites; "Ding! Dong! Merrily on High" and "O Holy Night," as well as rousing Gospel pieces; "Glory, Glory, Glory to the New Born King and "Go Where I Send Thee." Also highlighting the concert, will be the annual tradition of an audience sing-along to bring the holiday spirit to everyone.

Leading the concerts, the Phoenix Chorale proudly welcomes special guest conductor, Dr. André J. Thomas, making his debut appearance with the ensemble.





