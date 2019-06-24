Phoenix Chorale Announces 2019-20 Season

The Phoenix Chorale has announced its concerts for the 2019/20 Season, the first under its new Artistic Director, Christopher Gabbitas, appointed in May 2019. Musical highlights for the 2019/20 Season include Fauré's Requiem, Aaron Copland's In the Beginning, special guest conductor Dr. André J. Thomas, a new commission by Arizona composer Kira Zeeman Rugen, and music spanning centuries from Palestrina to Poulenc, and more.

"I'm thrilled that we are announcing my first season as Artistic Director of the Phoenix Chorale," said Chris Gabbitas. "This year the Chorale will present music from around the world and across the ages, in many different styles, communicating striking and varied texts. Above all, I look forward to working within the beautiful sound-world of the 28 wonderful singers, and presenting a season filled with vitality and joy to all our audiences."

Under Chris's artistic leadership, the Phoenix Chorale also announces three new ongoing initiatives: Phoenix Masterworks Series, Phoenix Commissions, and Valley Sing. The 61st Season opens with Lux Aeterna (Oct. 18-20, 2019), A Chorale Christmas with guest conductor Dr. André J. Thomas (Dec. 13-17, 2019), Cosmos (Feb. 28-Mar. 1, 2020), and ends with Birth & Rebirth (Apr. 24-26, 2020).

TICKETS: Season subscriptions and single tickets for the 2019/20 Season go on sale July 29, 2019 and can be purchased by calling 602-253-2224 or at phoenixchorale.org. Season subscriptions of 3 and 4 concerts start at $127.50; single tickets start at $37, with discounts available for students, seniors and military.

Phoenix Masterworks Series

The Phoenix Masterworks Series envisions a concert series each season that presents one or more of the great choral works from the last 400 years: compositions that in one way or another define their era, setting, or style. The aim is twofold: to honor the vision of the founding members of the Chorale, while catering to an audience that may not otherwise be able to hear these great works, and to encourage collaborative programs with some of Phoenix's finest chamber musicians. This series will offer a variety of sound and style to audiences, attracting new patrons of all ages and increasing the reach of the Chorale across the Valley. The first masterwork to be featured will be Aaron Copland's In the Beginning on Birth & Rebirth (April 24-26, 2020).

Phoenix Commissions Project

New music is the life-blood of contemporary musicians, and the Phoenix Commissions Project aims to discover new voices, sustain existing composers, and add to the worldwide choral canon. Each season, the Chorale will commission a new work and for the first three seasons, these compositions will be written by women. The 2019/20 commission will be composed by Kira Zeeman Rugen, a Phoenix Chorale soprano currently in her fifteenth season with the Chorale. Kira's compositions have been sung around the world, from California to France. Kira is Director of Choral Activities at Arizona Christian University and Artistic Director of Solis Camerata.

Valley Sing

The Phoenix Chorale hosts the first Valley Sing, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Partnering with the Phoenix Girls Chorus and Phoenix Boys Choir, Valley Sing is designed to build community spirit through song, bringing together friends and neighbors from across the Valley of the Sun, for the fun and joy of singing. This free community sing event is an interactive audience experience: anyone and everyone is invited to join in and lift up their voice in song. Full event details will be announced soon.





