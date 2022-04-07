Phoenix Boys Choir to Perform ON THE ROAD: ARIZONA TO WEST VIRGINIA

"ON THE ROAD" Phoenix Boys Choir Summer Tour Each year, the Phoenix Boys Choir embarks on a summer concert tour, performing throughout the United States as well as internationally. As cultural ambassadors for Phoenix and the State of Arizona, PBC will be taking this concert "on the road" in June, bringing the sounds and traditions of the Southwest and Appalachia to venues across the United States. The Phoenix Boys Choir Tour Choir (ages 10 - 16) will journey to the East Coast June 16-29 with performances at the Appalachian Festival of Young Voices and congregations in Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia Younger members of the Phoenix Boys Choir (Town Choir) will be touring to Southern California June 21-25, performing at the San Diego County Fair and congregations in San Diego and Los Angeles. "Touring with the Phoenix Boys Choir gives our boys and young men the opportunity to appreciate, first-hand, during their formative years, the differences and similarities of people from other countries, cultures, and communities. Each time we travel, our hearts and minds widen as we share our love for music, cultural awareness, and connection. Touring also develops independence, problem-solving skills and confidence. The ultimate impact of touring with the Phoenix Boys Choir is shaping future leaders who will understand and empathize with their neighbors and know that the world is full of neighbors." - Herbert Washington, Artistic Director Phoenix Boys Choir For more information on Phoenix Boys Choir, its concerts and its programs for youth, visit boyschoir.org.