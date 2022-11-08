Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Holiday Concerts, December 10- 18
Boys Choir joined by Chamber Orchestra to perform heartwarming holiday favorites for monumental anniversary.
Founded in 1947 and celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, the Phoenix Boys Choir kicks off this momentous achievement with a special concert for the holidays. Home for the Holidays will feature soloists and a chamber orchestra accompanying the angelic voices of the Boys Choir at its concerts around the Valley December 10-18.
Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, himself an alumni of the Phoenix Boys Choir, the concerts will include Home for the Holidays, Carol of the Bells, Hava Hallelujah, and Sweet Little Jesus Boy. Home for the Holidays will be held at multiple venues around the city, including St. Luke Lutheran Church in Mesa, the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix, Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley. (View full schedule below.)
Adult tickets range from $25 - $38.50. Kids 12 and under are free for general seating, $15 for premium seating. Sorry, no discount for Dec 11 performance at the MIM. Tickets are on sale at boyschoir.org.
Highlighting the concert, The Phoenix Boys Choir will be joined by top Valley musicians comprising the chamber orchestra for the concert, including a string quartet, organ, flute, percussion and brass. Don't miss this spectacular and uplifting holiday event!
Phoenix Boys Choir's Home For the Holidays concerts are supported by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
The Phoenix Boys Choir's 75th Anniversary Season, Your Passport To The World, includes Home For The Holidays, December 10-18, 2022, When Dreams Take Flight: A Gospel Celebration, January 28, 2023, The 75th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, February 25, 2023, Harmonious Journey on March 25 & 26, and PBC Playlist - 75 Years of Song on May 12 & 13, 2023. Visit boyschoir.org for more information, the Choir's full schedule of events and its programs.
November 8, 2022
