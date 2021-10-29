Phoenix Boys Choir Announces December Holiday Concerts

Phoenix Boys Choir, a tradition in Phoenix for nearly 75 years, will bring its annual holiday concerts to the Valley, December 3-19. Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, the angelic voices of the Boys Choir bring special joy to the holiday season. This year's concert, titled Let All The World Sing will be held at multiple venues around the city, including St. Luke Lutheran Church in Mesa, Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley. (View full schedule below.)

Tickets range from $15 - $25, (kids 12 and under are free) and are on

sale at boyschoir.org.

The Phoenix Boys Choir will perform seasonal favorites such as Joy to the World, O Come, All Ye Faithful, Let It Snow, Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. The singers will be performing music from around the world as well as stunning choral a cappella pieces. Highlighting the concert, The Phoenix Boys Choir will be joined by top Valley musicians comprising the chamber orchestra for the concert, including a string quartet, organ, flute, percussion and brass. Don't miss this spectacular and uplifting holiday event!

Phoenix Boys Choir's Let All The World Sing concerts are supported by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

PHOENIX BOYS CHOIR

LET ALL THE WORLD SING

PERFORMANCES:i??

Friday, December 3, 2021 - 7:00 pm

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 807 N Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203

Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd,

i??Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Cactus High School Auditorium, 6330 W. Greenway Road, Glendale, AZ 85306

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E Stanford Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

*Note: Phoenix Boys Choir Alumni will also perform at this concert

Sunday, December 19, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Brophy Chapel, 4701 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

TICKETS: $15 - $25 (Kids 12 and under free)

INFO: boyschoir.org or 602-469-0480