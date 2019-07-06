New Local Artist Driven Company Presents Free Showcase

Jul. 6, 2019  

New Local Artist Driven Company Presents Free Showcase

Brock Pro Entertainment has announced its First Annual BROCK PRO ENTERTAINMENT SHOWCASE! A very limited number of FREE tickets are available to fans and supporters.

If you'd like to attend please email Lynzee@BrockPro.org to be put on the list for the chance to witness the first of many exciting Brock Pro Entertainment performances. Brock On!

DATE: Monday, July 22nd, 2019

LOCATION:
The Phoenix Theatre Company
1825 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

TIME:
5pm- Cocktail hour featuring LIVE entertainment from BPE in the lobby ArtBar
6pm- BPW Showcase on the MainStage
(Approx. 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission)

Brock Pro Entertainment (BPE) is Arizona's freshest face in Tribute Concerts, Cabarets, and Customized Performances. Created by Lynzee & Mark 4man, BPE was started as a way to put creativity back into the hands of artists as we strive to make an impact on venues locally. Our mission is to enrich our community with opportunities, consistent work and high quality performances that highlight our multitalented artists. The showcase will feature an impressive cast of Arizona's top talents and we want you to be the first to witness what makes Brock Pro Entertainment so special.Please check out our website for more information about BPE: www.BrockPro.org

Performances From*:

  • Mark 4man
  • Matt Mello
  • Sean Mullaney
  • Isaiah Salazar
  • Lynzee 4man
  • Sarah Pansing
  • Alex Ncube
  • Liz Fallon
  • Renee Koher
  • Molly LaJoie
  • Lexy Romano
  • Brody Wurr
  • Bennett Curran
  • Alyssa Armstrong
  • Addison Bowman
  • Nick Kuhn
  • Merissa Haddad
  • Trisha Ditsworth
  • Matravius Avent
  • Anny Jetson
  • Terre Steed
  • Carter Conaway
  • Seth Tucker
  • Lucas Coatney

Brocktasmic Orchestra:

  • Mark 4man
  • Daryl "Pops" Johnson
  • A.J. Rodriquez
  • Conner Sample
  • Megan Schaeffner

*Subject to change



Related Articles View More Phoenix Metro Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Canal Convergence's REFLECTION RISING Receives National Honor From Public Art Network
  • VYT's FREAKY FRIDAY Opens This Friday
  • Broadway Musical DAMN YANKEES Opens At The Ellen Theatre
  • Terrific Guest Stars Coming To Tempe Center For The Arts!
  • Space55 Theatre Announces 14th Season Of Shows
  • Submissions Sought For ROAR! A CELEBRATION Presented By The Bridge Initiative

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup