New Local Artist Driven Company Presents Free Showcase

Brock Pro Entertainment has announced its First Annual BROCK PRO ENTERTAINMENT SHOWCASE! A very limited number of FREE tickets are available to fans and supporters.

If you'd like to attend please email Lynzee@BrockPro.org to be put on the list for the chance to witness the first of many exciting Brock Pro Entertainment performances. Brock On!

DATE: Monday, July 22nd, 2019

LOCATION:

The Phoenix Theatre Company

1825 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

TIME:

5pm- Cocktail hour featuring LIVE entertainment from BPE in the lobby ArtBar

6pm- BPW Showcase on the MainStage

(Approx. 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission)

Brock Pro Entertainment (BPE) is Arizona's freshest face in Tribute Concerts, Cabarets, and Customized Performances. Created by Lynzee & Mark 4man, BPE was started as a way to put creativity back into the hands of artists as we strive to make an impact on venues locally. Our mission is to enrich our community with opportunities, consistent work and high quality performances that highlight our multitalented artists. The showcase will feature an impressive cast of Arizona's top talents and we want you to be the first to witness what makes Brock Pro Entertainment so special.Please check out our website for more information about BPE: www.BrockPro.org

Performances From*:

Mark 4man

Matt Mello

Sean Mullaney

Isaiah Salazar

Lynzee 4man

Sarah Pansing

Alex Ncube

Liz Fallon

Renee Koher

Molly LaJoie

Lexy Romano

Brody Wurr

Bennett Curran

Alyssa Armstrong

Addison Bowman

Nick Kuhn

Merissa Haddad

Trisha Ditsworth

Matravius Avent

Anny Jetson

Terre Steed

Carter Conaway

Seth Tucker

Lucas Coatney

Brocktasmic Orchestra:

Mark 4man

Daryl "Pops" Johnson

A.J. Rodriquez

Conner Sample

Megan Schaeffner

*Subject to change





