New Local Artist Driven Company Presents Free Showcase
Brock Pro Entertainment has announced its First Annual BROCK PRO ENTERTAINMENT SHOWCASE! A very limited number of FREE tickets are available to fans and supporters.
If you'd like to attend please email Lynzee@BrockPro.org to be put on the list for the chance to witness the first of many exciting Brock Pro Entertainment performances. Brock On!
DATE: Monday, July 22nd, 2019
LOCATION:
The Phoenix Theatre Company
1825 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
TIME:
5pm- Cocktail hour featuring LIVE entertainment from BPE in the lobby ArtBar
6pm- BPW Showcase on the MainStage
(Approx. 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission)
Brock Pro Entertainment (BPE) is Arizona's freshest face in Tribute Concerts, Cabarets, and Customized Performances. Created by Lynzee & Mark 4man, BPE was started as a way to put creativity back into the hands of artists as we strive to make an impact on venues locally. Our mission is to enrich our community with opportunities, consistent work and high quality performances that highlight our multitalented artists. The showcase will feature an impressive cast of Arizona's top talents and we want you to be the first to witness what makes Brock Pro Entertainment so special.Please check out our website for more information about BPE: www.BrockPro.org
Performances From*:
- Mark 4man
- Matt Mello
- Sean Mullaney
- Isaiah Salazar
- Lynzee 4man
- Sarah Pansing
- Alex Ncube
- Liz Fallon
- Renee Koher
- Molly LaJoie
- Lexy Romano
- Brody Wurr
- Bennett Curran
- Alyssa Armstrong
- Addison Bowman
- Nick Kuhn
- Merissa Haddad
- Trisha Ditsworth
- Matravius Avent
- Anny Jetson
- Terre Steed
- Carter Conaway
- Seth Tucker
- Lucas Coatney
Brocktasmic Orchestra:
- Mark 4man
- Daryl "Pops" Johnson
- A.J. Rodriquez
- Conner Sample
- Megan Schaeffner
*Subject to change