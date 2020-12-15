Nash Legacy Ensembles Hold Auditions For High School Jazz Musicians

The Nash Legacy Ensemble is holding auditions for two jazz combos for the 2019-20 academic year. Directed by two of the leading jazz musicians/educators in the Southwest - Mike Kocour (Director of Jazz Studies, Arizona State University) and Eric Rasmussen (Director of Instrumental Music, Scottsdale CC) - students will develop the art of small jazz ensemble improvisation, composition, and arranging in a highly supportive and collaborative manner.

This tuition-free program selects up to 12 musicians to perform regularly throughout the year and produce a CD of their music at the end of the academic year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Legacy Program will continue online and move to an in-person model as the situation in Arizona becomes safe for students and teachers.

Auditions will be open to all interested students. Students will record video auditions using provided lead sheets and play-along tracks. Video auditions are due January 24, 2021.

Those who are interested in participating in this program (or educators that wish to refer students) should contact Dr. Ben Hedquist at ben.hedquist@thenash.org