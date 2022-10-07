Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chandler performances of NORTH THE MUSICAL are November 4 at 7:00 pm, November 5 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Oct. 07, 2022  
NORTH THE MUSICAL Premieres At Chandler Center For The Arts Next Month

Chandler Center for the Arts brings the premiere of NORTH, a vibrant new musical theater production conceived and created by writer and composer Ashli St. Armant, in November 2022.

Set to a powerful score filled with jazz and historically Black music genres rooted in New Orleans, NORTH tells the story of Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the Deep South and travel North through the Underground Railroad, to seek freedom.

﻿NORTH THE MUSICAL has been co-commissioned by four performing arts centers from across the U.S.: the Lied Center of Lawrence, Kansas, Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler Arizona, the Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa, California, and Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chandler performances of NORTH THE MUSICAL are November 4 at 7:00 pm, November 5 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave.

Tickets are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. Tickets are $42 & $32 with $15 tickets for youth. The musical is intended for intergenerational audiences (ages 10 and up).





