NEWSIES, MARY POPPINS & More Set for TheaterWorks 2023-24 Season

TheaterWorks has announced a new season of Mainstage and Youth Works productions featuring musicals, dramas, family favorites, a holiday mainstay hit, large-scale productions, and more. The flex package, which offers the best seating options and best price for Mainstage shows, will be available for $240 beginning Monday, April 10. Mainstage flex package patrons can choose 6 seats to any Mainstage production with a minimum of usage for 2 productions for $240. The Mainstage Flex 12-seat package is $456 and must be used for at least 3 performances.

Packages purchased before April 30 offer a further discount from these package prices. Call the Box Office or visit theaterworks.org for details.

Single performance tickets for all productions will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Mainstage Series

All Mainstage series productions will take place in the Gyder Theater.

The season kicks off in summer with Newsies 7/14/23-7/30/23 based on the 1992 Disney motion picture, features music by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken and while on Broadway, Newsies received 23 major theatrical nominations - including eight Tony Award® nods - and won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for score and choreography.

Newsies is inspired by the real-life "Newsboy Strike of 1899," when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsboys on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers. Single tickets for this production are already on sale.

Fall brings the high-flying Mary Poppins (9/1/23-9/17/23). Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures hearts as a hit musical! Experience the magic of the musical that soars high above the rest and discover a world where anything can happen if you let it!

A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder (10/20/23-11/5/23) centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk in London in 1907 and is based on Roy Horniman's novel Israel Rank, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Monty Navarro discovers that he's ninth in line to inherit the Earldom of Highhurst and elects to murder the members of the odious D'Ysquith family standing in his way. In the process Monty keeps a mistress, Sibella Hallward, and courts the comely young Phoebe D'Ysquith.

TheaterWorks then rings in the holiday season, with A Christmas Carol, (12/8/23-12/24/23) for the most well-known of all Holiday classics. See the legendary transformation of an old miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions. Cherished characters like Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim come to life with the magic only live theatre can create. Spend your holidays experiencing this traditional and magical production that shows us the meaning of Christmas.

Something Rotten! (2/2/24-2/18/24) is the musical extravaganza you didn't know you needed!

Not content to let William Shakespeare get all the attention, the conniving but clueless Bottom brothers hatch a plan to cook up the next big stage hit. After an ill-advised trip to see Nostradamus's food-obsessed nephew, they risk everything to produce what they believe will be the show of the future: the musical! Combining everything you love about Broadway-big dance numbers, bold costumes, and eye-rolling off-stage antics!

Sondheim Tribute Revue (3/29/24-4/14/24) highlights the great Stephen Sondheim, who is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, influential, and important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he has set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. His accolades include an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

Youth Works Series

Finding Nemo Jr. (8/1/23-8/8/23 McMillin Theater) starts swimming at the end of summer as the first of two YouthWorks shows in this season. This new musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo features new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Frozen Jr. (4/15/24-5/3/24 Gyder Theater) is sure to melt the coldest of hearts. The enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. "Let it go," and find a story loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor.

For more information and tickets, visit Theaterworks.org.

The Theater Works Box Office can be reached at 623.815.7930 Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm. Theater Works is located at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N 83rd Drive, Peoria).