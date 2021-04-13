NASH UNDER THE STARS Continues With Mother's Day Weekend Show Package and More

The Nash will continue its outdoor live concerts for its series, Nash Under the Stars at "Venue 122", the outdoor garden located at 122 E. Culver St. in downtown Phoenix (Arizona Jewish Historical Society).

Concerts in May include a special dinner & show package for Mother's Day Weekend, Camille Sledge's debut performance for her new CD release, Streetlights & Lullabies," songs from the Great American Songbook performed by Ralna English, and the reunion of The Charles Lewis Quintet Plus One, who last performed together over 40 years ago in 1974.

There is socially distanced seating at the venue, as well as live-stream simulcast tickets for those who wish to enjoy concerts from home.

Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase; no outside food or drinks are permitted.

Tickets are on sale through Event Brite or thenash.org

Current CDC and ADHS guidelines with respect to masks, health screening and sanitizing procedures will be followed.

THE NAYO JONES EXPERIENCE

Saturday May 1 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39

﻿Nayo's fans have compared her to the likes of Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack and even Billy Holiday as she belts out tunes from jazz standards to adult R&B. She wows audiences with her sultry voice and her obvious passion for every note she sings.

CAMILLE SLEDGE

Streetlights & Lullabies CD Release

Sunday May 2 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39



"Streetlights and Lullabies" is a live debut performance of the highly anticipated solo album from soul queen CAMILLE SLEDGE (Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Sister Sledge, School of HipHop)! As she strikes out on her own unique musical path, the funky R&B heiress has layered Soul, HipHop and Jazz with vibrant musical creativity, carefully placed into an eclectic blend of new sounds that will work their way into your mind and body alike.

THE ERIC RASMUSSEN/ADAM ROBERTS QUINTET PLAYS BLAKEY

Friday May 7 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $49, $45, $39, $36



Eric Rasmussen - alto, Adam Roberts - tenor, Nick Manson - piano, Max Beckman - bass, Rob Moore - drums



This exciting show is co-led by two of the Valley's top jazz saxophonists playing the music of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. The concert will feature music popularized by some of the great Jazz Messengers composers, including music by Benny Golson, Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, and others. This is approachable swingin' and groovin' music that will make you feel alive and happy!

JOE BOURNE: "SPRING INTO SUMMER"

With special guest DENNIS ROWLAND

Saturday May 8 at 7:30 PM

Tickets:

Tickets w/Mother's Day Dinner: $97.50, $90

Show Ticket Only: $65, $56, $49

Joe Bourne and Dennis Rowland - Vocals

Sly Slipetsky - Piano and Tuba, Scott Black - Bass, Chad Eisinger - Drums

Joe Bourne's velvety baritone vocalism and spicy showmanship have been wooing audiences from Germany to California for several decades, offering up selections of jazz, blues, and special renditions of songs from the American song book of yesterday and today. He is joined by special guest

Dennis Rowland, who was the vocalist with the Count Basie Orchestra from 1977-83 and a Concord Jazz Recording Artist.

BETH LEDERMAN & HOLLY PYLE

"FEMALE COMPOSERS"

Sunday May 9 at 7:30 pm

Tickets:

Ticket w/Mother's Day Dinner: $87.50, $80

Show Ticket Only: $49, $45, $39

﻿Holly Pyle - vocals, Beth Lederman-piano, Mary Petrich - saxophones, Felix Sainz - bass, Emerson Laffey - drums

Holly Pyle cut her teeth as an impressive straight-ahead jazz singer, and is now best known as the vocal-looping front-woman of progressive soul outfit House of Stairs. She is joined by an impressive band, led by Beth Lederman, well-known for her sophisticated jazz and rhythmic Brazilian and Latin-jazz piano styles. This special Mother's Day performance celebrates the music of legendary women including Joni Mitchell, Marian McPartland, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Jessica Williams and Blossom Dearie.

"ONE MORNING IN MAY"

A TRIBUTE TO COMPOSER HOAGY CARMICHAEL

Friday May 14 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39

Nicole Pesce - piano, Jerry Donato - saxophone, Renee Patrick - vocals, Sheila Earley - drums

Nicole Pesce entertains audiences with her unique blend of virtuosity, humor and pizzazz. Joined by melodic saxophonist Jerry Donato, sassy vocalist Rene Patrick and swinging drummer Sheila Earley, this evening celebrates American singer/songwriter Hoagy Carmichael, with fresh renditions of more than a dozen Hoagy favorites, including Georgia On My Mind, Baltimore Oriole, Heart and Soul, The Nearness of You, Up a Lazy River and Stardust. This is a slice of Americana that you won't want to miss!

RALNA ENGLISH

"RETURN TO MY JAZZ ROOTS"

Saturday May 15 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39

Ralna English - vocals, Joe Corral - flute, Mark DiCozio - piano, Dwight Kilian - bass, Glenn Davis - drums

An accomplished jazz, gospel, country and pop singer, Ralna built a successful career as a jingle singer and as a performer in night clubs from Dallas to LA and Las Vegas before becoming part of the Lawrence Welk family. Now a transplanted Arizonian, Ralna celebrates her joyous return to her jazz roots and will perform a vast range of music including songs from the Great American Songbook.

THE GLENN DAVIS QUINTET

Sunday May 16 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $49, $45, $39, $36

Dennis Monce - trumpet, Tony Vacca - sax

Dave Henning - piano, Selwyn Reams - bass, Glenn Davis - drums

The Glenn Davis Quintet features an all-star Phoenix line up playing exciting Jazz quintet classics, along with a unique blend of engaging compositions and arrangements. Davis brings a wealth of experience including decades of playing in Boston, Cleveland and New York City with jazz luminaries including Houston Person, Mike Stern, Phil Woods, Ken Peplowski, Mundell Lowe and Harold Maybern. This group is guaranteed to deliver a swinging memorable night of music!

THE ORIGINAL CHARLES LEWIS QUINTET PLUS ONE

Thursday May 20 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39

Charles Lewis - piano, Dwight Kilian - bass

Lewis Nash - drums, Steve Banks - percussion, Joe Corral - flute, Frank Smith - sax/flute

Few names in the jazz community command more respect than Charles Lewis, the first jazz-category inductee of the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. And over the last 40 years, Lewis Nash has established himself as "the most valuable player in Jazz." This unprecedented show will be a heartfelt swinging reunion of the original Charles Lewis Quintet Plus One after more than four decades since they performed together! Charles, Lewis and the group are very much looking forward to getting back together and reliving the thrill of performing music together. This show is a MUST SEE!!!

THE PAUL COMBS QUARTET:

JAZZ IN THE MOVIES

Friday May 21 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $49, $45, $39, $36

﻿

Paul Combs - sax, Jude Poorten - guitar

Max Beckman - bass, Sam Russo - drums

San Diego-based Paul Combs has been playing professionally as both a leader and a sideman for more than forty years. Combs is joined by three of the Valley's most talented young jazz artists to explore music by jazz composers used in movies, and music from movies that have become jazz standards. You are bound to hear several of your favorites songs from the silver screen!

JOSIEL PEREZ'S MambAZ ALL-STARS

Saturday May 22 at 7:30 pm

﻿Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39

The Josiel Perez´s MambAZ All-Stars bring the fiery sounds of Cuba together with the soulful sounds of American Jazz to create a concoction that will leave you wanting more. The group pays homage to the Cuban legends Perez Prado, Benny More, and Machito in their unique compositions arranged by musical director, Emilio Vargas. The 8-piece group is led by Cuban-born trumpeter Josiel Perez and features legendary New York percussionist Frank Valdes. Come enjoy the sounds of MambAZ and listen to some of the finest latin music AZ has to offer.

ALICE TATUM BAND

Sunday May 23 at 7:30 pm

﻿Tickets: $36 - $49

Alice Tatum - vocals, Jerry Donato-sax, Rachael Gold-keys, Jon Murray-bass Todd Chuba- drums

Alice Tatum is an award-winning and critically acclaimed singer who has been a fixture on the Phoenix music scene for more than 30 years. She is an accomplished jazz vocalist and excels in pop music genres. Tatum has performed with greats such as Michael McDonald, Tom Scott, The Righteous Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Alice Cooper, and Nancy Wilson. She has sung on national commercials, TV, and film, as well as on her own three CD projects. Alice always puts on a dynamic show with amazing vocal range.

SONRISA

Saturday May 28 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $49, $45, $39, $36

Andrew Gross-saxophone, Mike Ozuna-guitar, Ioannis Goudelis-piano,/accordion, Ted Sistrunk-bass, Joe Garcia-percussion

Led by drummer Scott Sadlon, SONRISA is a collective of some of the most talented jazz musicians in the Phoenix area. Named after the Spanish word for "Smile" the group brings a joyful energy to its performances. Each tune, whether a jazz standard, a Latin piece, or a contemporary take on a Rock and Roll classic takes on its own personality through the band's unique interpretation.

MODE FOR JOE:

THE MUSIC OF JOE HENDERSON

Saturday May 29 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $49, $45, $39, $36

Brice Winston - sax, Angelo Versace - piano

Chris Finet - bass, Rob Moore- drums

One of the more distinctive tenor saxophone voices to have emerged during the 1960s, Joe Henderson's rich tone and strong sense of rhythm influenced scores of tenor saxophonists who followed him. Together, Chris Finet and his equally accomplished band of jazz musicians, delve into the treasure trove of Henderson tunes for an exciting evening.

MAYNESWING

CELEBRATES MEMORIAL DAY

Sunday May 30 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $59, $55, $45, $39

MayneSwing, a close harmony singing female vocal trio specializing in music from the Andrews Sisters, McGuire Sisters, Connie Francis, & The Big Band Era performs such as "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Sincerely," "Sing, Sing, Sing," "Where The Boys Are," and "Route 66"! Bridget Maynes, Claudia Maynes-Burkland, and Heather Carrozza are the three singers that make up the beautiful blend of the Mayneswing voices. Joined by a stellar horn section, this show will be a rousing tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our Country.

