Musical Theatre of Anthem Reveals Fall Class Schedule

Learn more about the upcoming programming here!

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced its fall schedule with a variety of new and returning classes. Learn more about the upcoming programming below!

Ongoing Classes/Weekly:

Weekly Improv Games:

Ages: 9 – 16

Students will learn the skills of improvisation through this interactive class! Join us for some hilarity and fun with improv games and scenes! You won't want to miss out!

Session Dates:

August 15, 2023-May 14, 2024

Tuesdays 4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

Walk-ins Welcome!
$225 for the complete series of 23 weeks or Drop-in fee $10/class (paid online).

Weekly Acting Class:

Ages: 7 – 14

Do you have a passion for the stage? Would you like to become a more confident actor? If so, register for our Acting Master Classes with the very talented Laura O'Meara! All Levels Welcome! 

Session Dates:

August 15, 2023-May 14, 2024

Tuesdays 5:45 P.M. - 6:45 P.M.

Walk-ins Welcome!
$225 for the complete series of 23 weeks or Drop-in fee $10/class (paid online).

Weekly Vocal Technique and Audition Prep Class:

Ages: 7 – 14

This class will consist of group Musical Theatre singing with harmony, dynamics, diaphragmatic breathing, and more! Participants will learn and be coached on audition cuts that they can use for their MTA Auditions! 

Session Dates:

August 15, 2023-May 14, 2024

Tuesday 6:45 P.M. - 7:45 P.M.

Cost:
$225 for the complete series of 23 weeks or Drop-in fee $10/class (paid online).


 

Weekly Dance Audition Prep Master Class:

Ages: 12 – 18

Taught by the fabulous Ms. Lyndsie Clymer, this course will help you get ready for future MTA shows and improve your overall dance technique! This course will focus on the styles of Jazz, Ballet, and Tap!

Session Dates:

August 15, 2023-May 14, 2024

Tuesday 8:15 P.M. - 9:15 P.M.

Cost:
$225 for the complete series of 23 weeks or Drop-in fee $10/class (paid online).


 

Fall Class Sessions

Fall Intermediate/Advanced Drama Session:

Ages: 12 – 18

Intermediate/Advanced Drama Session will focus on dramatic improv with the culmination of an original Jim Gradillas and Michelle Marie Production! This non-musical, dramatic work will feature actors ages 12-18 who are interested in improving their acting technique while working on a production. $250

REHEARSALS

Wednesdays from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M.

8/16, 8/23, 8/30, 9/6, 9/13, 9/27

PERFORMANCE

10/11 at 7:00 P.M. (call time 6:00 P.M.)


 

MTA’s Improv Squad and Improv Zone Fall 2023:

Join us on October 11th at 5:15pm for Improv Auditions! Auditioners will have a chance to be cast in the Improv Squad or Improv Zone group that best fits their level/experience and will both be taught by MTA’s Improv Director, Jim Gradillas.

Auditions October 11th @ 5:15 P.M.; Classes meet Wednesdays 10/18, 11/1, 11/8, 11/15, 11/22 with a performance on 11/29/23 @ 7:00 P.M.

Improv Squad rehearses on Wednesdays from 5:15 P.M. - 6:10 P.M.

Improv Zone rehearses on Wednesdays from 6:15 P.M. - 7:10 P.M.

Improv Squad and Improv Zone will join together for a performance on November 29th @ 7:00 P.M.

WHERE: MTA’s theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086



