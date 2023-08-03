Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box. 

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-18, presents the show SEPTEMBER 21 – SEPTEMBER 24, 2023, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director Jim Gradillas, Vocal Director Cris Wo, and Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ  85086. Performances take place September 21 – September 24, 2023.

Important: Please check our website for up to date information about ticket purchases and availability as we have made adjustments to audience sizes in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines. Buy your tickets early! If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@gmail.com.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona.  The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents.  MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity.  MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.



Recommended For You