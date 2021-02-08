Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents 13 THE MUSICAL

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of 13, a musical about fitting in and standing out!

Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out! Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 12-15, presents the show April 29- May 8, 2021, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director Jim Gradillas, Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer and Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.