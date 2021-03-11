Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre Programs

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces their 2021 summer camps, productions, and workshops for performers ages 3-adult, including School House Rock Live JR., the very popular Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI), 101 Dalmatians KIDS, Singin' in the Rain JR. and Summer Minis.

Participants will learn from award-winning, experienced directors, vocal directors and choreographers, many of whom will also be directing shows for the upcoming Fabulous 14th Season. "MTA offers something for youth of all ages and experience this summer, from full-scale musical productions to intensive workshops and minis program," said Jackie Hammond, MTA's Producing Artistic Director.

School House Rock Live JR.

Ages: 8-15 (all youth are cast)

June 7-19, 2021

This production will be run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, June 7 - Friday, June 11: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Saturday, June 12: 9:00am - 3:00pm (TBD)

Monday, June 14 - Thursday, June 17: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Performances: June 17-19, 2021

Cost: $375

The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. A loose, revue-like structure that follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI)

Ages: 6-18, grouped by age

June 21-25, 2021

9:00 am - 3:00 pm (M-F)

Performances: June 25, 5:00 P.M., 6:30 P.M., 8:00 P.M.

Cost: $275

Participants in the 6-18 age group will participate in MTA's renowned Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) where they will rotate between the various classes and instructors in their specialties. RETURNING THIS YEAR: Participants will ALSO get to choose various electives such as Ballet, Tap, Improv, Mastering the Dance Call, and more! Work with up to ten production staff members who are experts in their fields during this incredible week of learning! You will get to choose 4 out of 9 electives!

101 Dalmatians KIDS

Ages: 6-11 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:00am-3:00pm

This production will be run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Wednesday, July 7 - Saturday, July 10: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday, July 12 - Thursday, July 15: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Performances: July 16-17, 2021

Cost: $375

Disney's classic animated tale of kidnapping villains and courageous puppies is adapted in this "fur-tastic" musical adventure. Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.

Singin' in the Rain Jr.

Ages: 12-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 10:00am

Dance Call 1:

(You will be notified which dance call to attend after your audition)

Sunday, July 18th 12:00 P.M.

Dance Call 2:

(You will be notified which dance call to attend after your audition)

Sunday, July 18th 12:45 P.M.

Callbacks:

Sunday, July 18th 1:30 P.M.

This production will be run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, July 19 - Friday, July 23: 9:00am - 3:00pm

July 24, 9:00am - 3:00pm (TBD)

Monday, July 26 - Thursday, July 29: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Performances: July 29-31, 2021

Cost: $375

Tap your toes and sing along in this splashy adaptation of the world's most celebrated movie musical. The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain JR. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain JR. a guaranteed good time for performers and audience members alike. Singin' in the Rain JR. has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Summer Minis

Ages: 3-5

July 19-23, 2021

3:30pm - 5:00pm

Evening Performance: July 23, 5:30pm

Cost: $100

MTA Minis classes will focus on various aspects of an MTA show: Vocal Technique (projection, enunciation, tone, blending as a group), Dance Skills (coordination, synchronization), Showmanship, and Basic Theater Terminology. Skills will culminate in a performance for friends and family at the end of each session.

All workshops will be held in-person at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 21st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Register online at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org. Payment is due upon registration, and a 10% sibling discount is available. Space is limited!