Musical Theatre Of Anthem Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations. Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and on the way, they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. Dorothy shares the tale of her miraculous journey, celebrating the joy and healing power of home.

The talented double cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-15, presents the show FEBRUARY 20 - MARCH 8, 2020, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director Laura O'Meara, Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Assistant Choreographer Coco Totlis, Production Stage Manager Sarah Brayer, and Stage Manager Jessy Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. This show will be double cast (Ruby and Emerald Casts).

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK www.tamswitmark.com.





