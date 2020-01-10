Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Its 2020 Benefit Fundraiser

Musical Theatre of Anthem is excited to announce our Annual Fundraiser Benefit dinner. Bring your family and join us for an exciting evening of:

Performances by professional singers and MTA's very own Outreach Group*

Dinner and gourmet desserts

Live auction and other fundraising activities

MTA Prize Basket drawing

Announcement of our Lucky 13 Season

*Musical Theatre of Anthem's Outreach Group is a group of elite, award-winning performers who tour around the valley to serve their community.

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 6:00 p.m.. Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.html.





