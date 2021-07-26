MusicaNova Orchestra to Kick Off 2021-22 Season With BAROQUE TO THE FUTURE

MusicaNova Orchestra will kick off its 2021-22 Season at the MIM, with a delightful program, BAROQUE TO THE FUTURE, September 19 at 2 pm. Tickets are $33 and $38 and are on sale beginning August 12 at mim.org.

Toss out the powdered wigs! Baroque will never be the same for anyone after this concert. Composers of the late 17th and early 18th centuries engaged in more experimentation than they get credit for - and some of their music sounds like it could have been written today. The music of Biber, Telemann and Rameau includes polytonality (three keys at once!) and early hints of minimalism, jazz and the modern movie soundtrack.



BAROQUE TO THE FUTURE will be performed by the MusicaNova Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Warren Cohen.

MUSICANOVA ORCHESTRA BAROQUE TO THE FUTURE PROGRAM

Battalia à 10

Henrich Biber (1644-1704)

Suite: Les Nations Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767)

Le Mezzen Telemann

L'esperance de Mississippi Telemann



Music from "Les Indes Galantes" Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764)



Please visit musicanovaaz.org for more information and schedule.

BAROQUE TO THE FUTURE September 19 at 2 pm MIM 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Tickets: $33/$38 mim.org.