MusicaNova Orchestra Performs NEW GROUND February 20 At Musical Instrument Museum

Led by Music Director Warren Cohen, woodwinds and brass take center stage in MusicaNova Orchestra's Feb. 20 concert, NEW GROUND, featuring ground-breaking innovations from the world's most fascinating composers.

Exploring the geniuses who created neo-classical and minimalist styles, MusicaNova Orchestra performs an eye opening program including Stravinsky's Octet, Poulenc's folksy rendition of Renaissance dances and Raff's lush "sinfonietta" performed by double wind quintet.

Special musical guests will join the orchestra for a shimmering finale, Riley's "In C" with a mesmerizing score that takes but one page.

New Ground: Stravinsky, Poulenc, Raff & Riley February 20, 2022 at 2 pm Musical Instrument Museum 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Tickets: $33.50/$38.50 Tickets are on sale beginning Jan 27 at themim.org.