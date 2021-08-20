MusicaNova Orchestra Performs ALMOST MOZART at Scottsdale Center For The Arts

Led by Music Director Warren Cohen, MusicaNova Orchestra explores the genius of Mozart and his creations, as well as subsequent composers who incorporated his masterpieces into their own compositions.

Comprised of MusicaNova's impressive chamber orchestra and pianist Sharon Hui, ALMOST MOZART will be held Sunday October 24 at 2 pm at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale at scottsdaleperformingarts.org.



The MusicaNova Orchestra brings its renown creativity to a program that transforms Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's music into something new and different. The orchestra explores Mozart's Symphony No. 37, a piece he created by "borrowing" Michael Haydn's 25th Symphony and adding a new opening movement for a last-minute concert. Similarly, Max Reger turned a theme from Mozart's Piano Sonata in A into lush, gorgeous variations that stands as a protest against the atonal experiments of the early 20th century.

Setting Mozart aside, the brilliant young pianist Sharon Hui, winner of Arizona Piano's inaugural concerto competition, joins the orchestra for Mendelssohn's First Piano Concerto.