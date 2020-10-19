MusicaNova Orchestra Announces Concerts for 2020-21 Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In the new year, MusicaNova Orchestra will return to live performance on Jan. 31 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

MusicaNova Orchestra returns this fall with live and streamed performances. The schedule includes a variety of programs from the "appetizer" of a fascinating piece for nine trombones - played by a single musician - to launch the fall season in November. The MusicaNova Orchestra follows with several live small-ensemble performances, The Classical Lounge Series, hosted by the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The Classical Lounge Series is curated by MusicaNova's Music Director Warren Cohen and features MusicaNova's musicians, composers and compositions.

In the new year, MusicaNova Orchestra will return to live performance on Jan. 31 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with its inspiring concert "On Wings of Hope" and the glorious Stabat Mater on March 28 at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church.

Additional concerts including the MusicaNova Orchestra Concert Series at the MIM, its Young Artist Recitals concerts and its Free Community Concerts will be announced at a future date.

Please visit musicanovaaz.org for full details on programs, tickets and safety protocols for the season.

VIRTUAL CONCERTS

Eric Ewazen's Capriccio for Bass Trombone and Trombone Choir

Public can view beginning November 8 online at musicanovaaz.org.

MusicaNova trombonist Seth Bärtschi plays all nine parts in Eric Ewazen's Capriccio for Bass Trombone and Trombone Choir. The piece is performed with video, featuring lush Arizona urban and nature scenes.

﻿Seasons for the Season

December 6 at 2 pm

Tickets: $10, link and passcode sent upon purchase

Concertmaster Christiano Rodrigues leads the MusicaNova Orchestra Chamber Players in "Seasons for the Season," a program that invites the listener to reflect on 2020 through Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" juxtaposed with reflective works by African-American composers Florence Price and George Walker, and a world-premiere by Brazilian composer and conductor Diogo Pereira.

Classical Lounge Series Curated by MusicaNova

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

All performances at 2 p.m.

MusicaNova Orchestra announces a new partnership with Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts for its new Classical Lounge Series. Curated by MusicaNova's Artistic Director and featuring musicians and composers from the Orchestra, the Classical Lounge Concert Series are live concerts held in the Scottsdale Center for the Arts' Virginia G. Piper Theater.

Tickets to attend in person or to watch a live stream are available through the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts box office (480-499-8587 or scottsdaleperformingarts.org).

Masks are required and social distancing protocols are in place at the center.

Hello to Harpywood

Nov. 22, 2020 at 2 pm

Harpist David Ice shares his insider knowledge as an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated film editor to demonstrate how film scores are composed. He'll also demonstrate the creative use of the harp in scoring.

Holiday music with the Phoenix Brass Collective.

Dec. 13, 2020 at 2 pm

The performance will include traditional favorites as well as Colleridge Taylor's Christmas Suite.

No Boundaries

Jan. 17, 2021 at 2 pm

No Boundaries is a wide-ranging exploration of woodwind music featuring the MusicaNova Chamber Winds. Music by Wolfgang Mozart, William Grant Still, Graham Cohen, Valerie Cole, and Eric Ewazen erase the lines that can constrict classical music.

Burkina Dreams in the Desert

Feb 28, 2021 at 2 pm

Burkina Dreams in the Desert is performed with AZ63, the trio of Sonja Branch, Arouna and Zaza Diarra playing a mix of string instruments, percussion and voice. The trio's music encompasses a wide variety of styles, including ancient Bambara songs, music from the African diaspora and original compositions and improvisations inspired by each member's musical background.

MusicaNova Orchestra Concerts

On Wings of Hope

MusicaNova Orchestra

Jan. 31, 2021 at 2 pm

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $27/$37

﻿MusicaNova Orchestra takes the stage at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts to present Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," Schreker's heroic "Ekkehard Overture" and Sibelius' Fifth Symphony with its swan theme representing humanity's ability to rise above adversity.

﻿Tickets to attend in person or to watch a live stream are available at the Center's box office.

Stabat Mater

MusicaNova Orchestra

March 28, 2021 at 2 pm

Scottsdale Presbyterian Church

Tickets: Free, donations accepted.

Music Director Warren Cohen creatively mixes selections from two settings of the 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary: Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's celebrated 1736 version and J.S. Bach's modifications from a dozen years later. The result is an original interpretation for chamber orchestra and vocalists. Scottsdale Presbyterian Church hosts this concert, with generous underwriting by Gloria Pulido.

