More Than 100 Native American Artists Will Display and Sell Works At 28th Litchfield Park Gathering

More than 100 Native American artists representing tribal affiliations from across the nation will bring diverse, hand-made original artwork to the invitation-only 28th Litchfield Park Gathering Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12.

There is no admission charge to The Gathering which will be located in the center of town. Artist booths will line Old Litchfield Road south of Wigwam Blvd as well as across the lawn of the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., and on the nearby Gazebo lawn. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The Gathering continues a tradition of celebrating Native American heritage through the arts with active teaching, demonstrations and presentations throughout the weekend.

The Gathering features artists and artisans displaying and selling diverse artwork including traditional and contemporary beadwork, clothing, jewelry, paintings and prints, pottery, sculptures and weaving, basketry, carvings and glass art. Cultural Arts will be reflected in classical guitar, clothing and Navajo rugs, quilts, rock art, Wampum shells, bows and arrows, sand art, rattles and fetish carvings.

Classical guitarist and recording artist Gabriel Ayala of Tucson, a member of the Yaqui people of southern Arizona, will headline a full lineup of entertainers that includes, flutist Tony Duncan and guitarist Darrin Yazzie, the Kehewin Native Dance Theatre and Artificial Red.

The Gathering also will feature a continuous showing of the documentary Native Art Now that examines the evolution of Native contemporary art over the last 25 years.

A pre-Festival reception featuring winners of the artist competition and entertainment is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Wigwam. Advance-sale tickets are $10 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite or at the Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road in Litchfield Park. Tickets at the door are $15.

The Gathering is presented by the City of Litchfield Park with funding, in part, from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona Office of Tourism and The Wigwam, as well as cooperation from the Heard Museum and the West Valley Arts Council.

For more information, visit www.litchfieldparkgathering.com.





