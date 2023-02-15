Margaret Cho Gets LIVE AND LIVIED! in Scottsdale

Legendary comedian Margaret Cho celebrates 40 years as a stand-up in her newest tour, "Live and LIVID!," at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 2.

An Emmy nominee and five-time Grammy nominee, Margaret Cho's strong voice has been lighting the path for women and other members of underrepresented groups to follow. Through her comedy, Cho has become an advocate for mental health, LGBTQ+ issues and Asian-American representation, and her "Live and LIVID!" tour is an amalgamation of everything she's been fighting for during the last 40 years.

"I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily," said Cho on her website.

Cho's career began in the 1990s, when she won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian. She continued stand-up until 2010, when Cho secured a coveted spot as opening act for Jerry Seinfeld, was featured on a Bob Hope special, and starred in the ABC show based on her stand-up routine, "All-American Girl."

Recently, Cho guest starred on Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max), guest starred on Season 2 of "Hacks" (HBO Max) and filmed two Netflix is a Joke comedy specials: "Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration" and "Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live."

"Margaret Cho has had a groundbreaking career, from launching her career in a club next to her parents' bookstore to being awarded the Golden Gate Award by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD)," said Abbey Messmer, programming director at the center. "She is a pioneer who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for all, and we are proud to bring her onto our stage for Scottsdale audiences."

During her career, Cho has been named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time and one of Vogue magazine's Top 9 Female Comedians of all time, while CNN chose her as one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy.

Thankfully, Cho has more stories to tell, and her production company, Animal Family Productions, has multiple scripted shows in development for 2023 and beyond.

Valley audience members can celebrate with Cho at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Tickets start at $39. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).