Legendary Guitarist Esteban Will Perform at El Pedregal This July 4th

In celebration of music and community, Valley residents are invited to bring their Independence Day spirit to an exclusive July 4 concert by critically acclaimed guitarist Esteban, taking place at El Pedregal at The Boulders in Scottsdale. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with Esteban and his award-winning band taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$79 and are available at Click Here.

At the concert, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass, and Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris. There will also be an amazing selection of food and drinks, face painting for kids, and a variety of vendors. El Pedregal at The Boulders is located at 34505 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.

"My band and I can't wait to celebrate the Fourth of July in Scottsdale with our fans new and old from across the Valley," Esteban said. "We got our start in Scottsdale and are excited to share our music again with this amazing audience at this beautiful venue."

This must-attend concert is part of an effort to revitalize El Pedregal as a go-to destination for concerts, shopping and dining. There are three ticket tiers for the event, including guaranteed seats in the first two rows, guaranteed seats near the stage, and open space/general admission tickets. Children under 12 are free with paid adult admission. For those who purchase general admission tickets, it is advised they bring their own blanket or chair.

Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Teresa Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won "Best of Phoenix" for eight years.