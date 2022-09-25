Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In Tucson

Direct from his nightly residency in Las Vegas, comedian Don Barnhart returns to Tucson with his "Unapologetically Funny" standup comedy show.

Don will perform two shows a night at Laffs Comedy Caffe on September 30 and October 1st. Laffs is located at 2900 East Broadway in Tucson, AZ. 85716. Showtimes are 8pm & 10:30pm Friday and Saturday.

Since 1992, Barnhart has performed and produced comedy shows for the troops stationed around the world with Battle Comics and is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining the troops overseas.

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart". Although Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Special The Obese Police is family friendly and safe for all audiences, when Don hits the stage he takes the audience to a whole new level, letting loose with hysterically funny, thought provoking material that is an entertaining as it is insightful.

In a recent interview, Barnhart explained his thoughts on comedy and cancel culture, "Politicians say the most horrific, racist things and when society gets mad, they dismiss it and claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, people protest and want the comic's head on a stick. If you can't see the difference then maybe a comedy club isn't for you. I feel more people should stop taking life so seriously and get out and laugh as we poke fun of the absurdity of life."

Don Barnhart's book, Finding Your Funny is a Best Seller List on Amazon. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. Barnhart is also the author of Creating The Life You Desire and a contributing author on I Killed.

Barnhart has been seen on MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Barnhart is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio.

Don Barnhart is also the producer and resident headliner of Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas and the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii rotating between the two when he's not on tour.