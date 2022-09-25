Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In Tucson

Don will perform two shows a night at Laffs Comedy Caffe on September 30 and October 1st.

Register for Phoenix News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  

Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In Tucson

Direct from his nightly residency in Las Vegas, comedian Don Barnhart returns to Tucson with his "Unapologetically Funny" standup comedy show.

Don will perform two shows a night at Laffs Comedy Caffe on September 30 and October 1st. Laffs is located at 2900 East Broadway in Tucson, AZ. 85716. Showtimes are 8pm & 10:30pm Friday and Saturday.

Since 1992, Barnhart has performed and produced comedy shows for the troops stationed around the world with Battle Comics and is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining the troops overseas.

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart". Although Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Special The Obese Police is family friendly and safe for all audiences, when Don hits the stage he takes the audience to a whole new level, letting loose with hysterically funny, thought provoking material that is an entertaining as it is insightful.

In a recent interview, Barnhart explained his thoughts on comedy and cancel culture, "Politicians say the most horrific, racist things and when society gets mad, they dismiss it and claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, people protest and want the comic's head on a stick. If you can't see the difference then maybe a comedy club isn't for you. I feel more people should stop taking life so seriously and get out and laugh as we poke fun of the absurdity of life."

Don Barnhart's book, Finding Your Funny is a Best Seller List on Amazon. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. Barnhart is also the author of Creating The Life You Desire and a contributing author on I Killed.

Barnhart has been seen on MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Barnhart is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio.

Don Barnhart is also the producer and resident headliner of Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas and the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii rotating between the two when he's not on tour.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in OctoberTheatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October
September 25, 2022

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, will continue the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular heartwarming comedies of the stage. Their 5th show of the season, Cemetery Club, will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.
OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in OctoberOLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in October
September 23, 2022

This high energy, fun-filled Halloween show is great for the little ones! See the silliness ensue when all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm have to find a costume for Halloween. Told with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show has lots of sing-a-long fun. It's a Halloween treat!
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and MoreScottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and More
September 23, 2022

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2022–23 season.  Learn more about the full lineup here!
Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOC! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOC! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28
September 21, 2022

Southwest Shakespeare takes a powerful look at the cost of war on our Veterans as it brings Stephan Wolfert's CRY HAVOC! to Mesa Arts Center, October 27 & 28. 
Theatre Artists Studio Presents A DELICATE BALANCE A Very Special Albee EventTheatre Artists Studio Presents A DELICATE BALANCE A Very Special Albee Event
September 21, 2022

THEATRE ARTISTS STUDIO presents a very special production of Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE.