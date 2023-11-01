LUCKY STIFF Brings The Laughs To Chandler-Gilbert Community College

With mistaken identities, love interests, disguises, farcical chases, and an omnipresent corpse, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat murder mystery with many laughs.

Nov. 01, 2023

Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) is proud to present Lucky Stiff on Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:00 p.m., as well as Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Under the direction of Shalynn Reynolds and Joseph Johnston, Lucky Stiff is a madcap, hilarious romp of a musical that follows Harry Witherspoon's journey from England to Monte Carlo alongside a rather unusual traveling companion. With mistaken identities, love interests, disguises, farcical chases, and an omnipresent corpse, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat murder mystery with many laughs.

CGCC student Mekhi Williams stars as Harry Witherspoon. "I am beyond excited to be in my fourth production at CGCC," said Williams. "The cast and crew are really talented, as well as hard working, and I'm really grateful to be able to work with them."

Raina Trujillo plays the part of Dominique. "Being in the show is a lot of hard work, but it's a lot of fun and the people in the cast are great to work with," she said. "Come see Lucky Stiff; it's a great family-friendly show if you want to have a good laugh!"

Ticket prices are $15 for General Admission, and $12 for Staff, Students, Seniors, and Military. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.




