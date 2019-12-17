Join the YOUTH Musical Theatre Intensive

Wondering why you're not booking auditions? Need help advancing your career? Have you only done high school, and middle school musicals but want to learn more? Then this intensive workshop is for YOU!

Join three of The Valley's top professionals for a one day only YOUTH Musical Theatre Workshop Intensive. Start off 2020 right with this rare chance to hone your skills as a triple threat performer and to prepare for upcoming auditions in the new year. For ages 8-19

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-musical-theatre-intensive-tickets-84442308217#

Cost:

(Spots are limited) Email with any questions- azmusictheatre@gmail.com

* $75 - For A Single Student

*$125 For Double Student Sign Up

Date And Time:

Sat, January 4, 2020

9:00 AM - 5:30 PM MST

Location:

Scottsdale Neighborhood Arts Place

4425 North Granite Reef Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

What To Expect:

This full day event will be comprised of specialized classes including: Audition Techniques, Critiques, and Music along with Broadway-style choreography. The day will conclude at 5pm with a brief showcase for friends and family, presenting a glimpse into the day's progress. There will be group numbers that will have been taught, choreographed, and rehearsed throughout the day as well as 3 students will be chosen to perform their audition materials at the final presentation.

Come Prepared With:

- 1 Minute Monologue

- 1 Minute Song

- 1 Packed Lunch and Mid- Day Snack

About The Instructors:

Sime Kosta: Croatian born singer, Sime found success as a recording artist at a young age. He moved to the USA in High School and graduated from ASU with a Music Theatre degree. He moved to NYC and then Seoul, South Korea, where his K-Pop band EXP Edition found international success. Featured in publication and on TV shows around the world. Instagram: sime.exp.edition

Monica Sampson: Sampson is an Award-winning, actor, director, journalist, and media personality. Holding a double degree in Broadcast Journalism and Theater. Her experience spans internationally to Shakespeare's Globe Theater in London, As well as locally, Directing and Acting. Monica has a proven track record for improving young artists to harness a memorable stage presence, gain confidence, and the power to succeed in the industry!

Seth Tucker: Award-winning Artist, Writer, Entrepreneur, and Producer, Seth found success in NYC and Off-Broadway before moving back to AZ. He is a highly sought after actor, teacher, and director with credits at ABT, PTC, AYT, ART, Studio 3, VYT, Greasepaint and More! Proud member of Actor's Equity. Degrees in Musical Theatre and Business Marketing from ASU. www.SethATucker.com

Disclaimer: This workshop is not in conjunction with or tied to any school, studio, or program. By registering your child for this event you do not hold the instructors Liable for any physical, mental, or emotional damages.You agree that the entire risk arising out of your use of the services, remains solely with you, to the maximum extent permitted under applicable law. Additionally SNAP and the event teachers/directors are not liable for any type of damages, including damages arising from negligence, ordinary, or gross. A signed waiver will be required.

Feel free to contact directly for questions: AZMusictheatre@gmail.com

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-musical-theatre-intensive-tickets-84442308217#





