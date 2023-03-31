JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre

Junie B Jones, the very fiery, very funny, first grader, is set to fly off the page and onto the stage this Friday at Valley Youth Theatre!

Junie B Jones the Musical opens Friday 7 April at 7:00 pm and runs through April 30, 2023 at Valley Youth Theatre at First Street and Filmore in downtown Phoenix.

Based on four of the beloved books by Arizona's own Barbra Park and written by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, Junie B Jones the Musical is delightful, with laughs for both kids and adults and songs that are filled with fun!

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting! Awaken a young person's desire to read with the zany, outspoken and loveable Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade.

Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre will host school field trips, as well as VYT's Literacy and The Arts program, the award-winning program that gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre. Literacy and The Arts for Junie B. Jones was made possible by a gift from the estate of Barbara Park. Park, who spent most of her adult life in Arizona, wrote over fifty books for young readers before she passed from ovarian cancer in 2013.

Produced and Directed by Cooper with co-Music Direction by Mark Fearey and Tyler Thompson. Lighting design by Bret G Reese, choreography by Natalie Velasquez, set and projection design by Dori Brown and costume design by Karol Cooper. The Production Stage Manager is Morgan McCall.

Public performances include Saturdays, April 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 12 pm and 3:30 pm and Sundays, April 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm. The theatre is located at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix, Ticket prices are $20.00 and can be purchased at www.vyt.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 602-253-8188.