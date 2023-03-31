Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre

Musical fun for the whole family runs through April at VYT!

Mar. 31, 2023  

JUNIE B JONES Jumps Off The Page And Onto The Stage At Valley Youth Theatre

Junie B Jones, the very fiery, very funny, first grader, is set to fly off the page and onto the stage this Friday at Valley Youth Theatre!

Junie B Jones the Musical opens Friday 7 April at 7:00 pm and runs through April 30, 2023 at Valley Youth Theatre at First Street and Filmore in downtown Phoenix.

Based on four of the beloved books by Arizona's own Barbra Park and written by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, Junie B Jones the Musical is delightful, with laughs for both kids and adults and songs that are filled with fun!

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting! Awaken a young person's desire to read with the zany, outspoken and loveable Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade.

Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre will host school field trips, as well as VYT's Literacy and The Arts program, the award-winning program that gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre. Literacy and The Arts for Junie B. Jones was made possible by a gift from the estate of Barbara Park. Park, who spent most of her adult life in Arizona, wrote over fifty books for young readers before she passed from ovarian cancer in 2013.

Produced and Directed by Cooper with co-Music Direction by Mark Fearey and Tyler Thompson. Lighting design by Bret G Reese, choreography by Natalie Velasquez, set and projection design by Dori Brown and costume design by Karol Cooper. The Production Stage Manager is Morgan McCall.

Public performances include Saturdays, April 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 12 pm and 3:30 pm and Sundays, April 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm. The theatre is located at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix, Ticket prices are $20.00 and can be purchased at www.vyt.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 602-253-8188.




Scottsdale Arts DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment Wast Photo
Scottsdale Art's DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment Waste
Scottsdale Public Art draws attention to the worldwide environmental crisis caused by textile waste with its new exhibition, “Diversion: Recycled Textiles to Art,” open from April 11 to June 30 at the Civic Center Public Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. 
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELS Photo
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELS
The School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the bold new musical comedy Head Over Heels, onstage at the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona from April 9th through 23rd.
Global Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This Spring Photo
Global Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This Spring
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the final global performances in the 2022–23 season with Vieux Farka Touré and Rodrigo y Gabriela. 
Arizona Festival PURE IMAGINATION Announces 2023 Lineup Additions, Los Lobos And Dirtwire Photo
Arizona Festival PURE IMAGINATION Announces 2023 Lineup Additions, Los Lobos And Dirtwire
The organizers of Pure Imagination – the female led and curated, environmentally forward, all-ages destination festival taking place on May 20th in Prescott, AZ – have announced the addition of two acts to the already fantastic line-up for its sophomore edition: Los Lobos and Dirtwire.

More Hot Stories For You


Scottsdale Art's DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment WasteScottsdale Art's DIVERSION: RECYCLED TEXTILES TO ART Exhibition Tackles Global Garment Waste
March 30, 2023

Scottsdale Public Art draws attention to the worldwide environmental crisis caused by textile waste with its new exhibition, “Diversion: Recycled Textiles to Art,” open from April 11 to June 30 at the Civic Center Public Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. 
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELSUniversity Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents HEAD OVER HEELS
March 30, 2023

The School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the bold new musical comedy Head Over Heels, onstage at the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona from April 9th through 23rd.
Global Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This SpringGlobal Musical Legends To Perform At Scottsdale Arts This Spring
March 29, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the final global performances in the 2022–23 season with Vieux Farka Touré and Rodrigo y Gabriela. 
Borderlands Theater Presents WEST SIDE STORIESBorderlands Theater Presents WEST SIDE STORIES
March 29, 2023

Borderlands Theater presents West Side Stories, written by Veronica Weatherbie with contributions by Patricia Preciado Martin, Milta Ortiz, Silviana Wood and Marc David Pinate, edited by Milta Ortiz and directed by Jonathan Heras and Marc David Pinate.
Borderlands Theater To Present WEST SIDE STORIES, Celebrating Tucson's West Side Heritage And Cultural PrideBorderlands Theater To Present WEST SIDE STORIES, Celebrating Tucson's West Side Heritage And Cultural Pride
March 28, 2023

Borderlands Theater will present West Side Stories, written by Veronica Weatherbie with contributions by Patricia Preciado Martin, Milta Ortiz, Silviana Wood and Marc David Pinate, edited by Milta Ortiz and directed by Jonathan Heras and Marc David Pinate.
share