IMAGINE THIS A Fantastic Puppet Extravaganza Takes the Stage For One Week Only At Great AZ Puppets!

Great AZ Puppets will present IMAGINE THIS, a giant puppet extravaganza featuring 13 original stories written by students from Kenilworth Elementary and performed by professional puppeteers.

This year's offerings also include such exciting tales as "The Super Dogs," "Alien Invasion," "The Talking Pencil," "Penny the Platypus, and SO MUCH MORE. If you like FUN, don't miss this show! Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Tickets and More Information

Running Wednesday through Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm. Advance ticket purchase required. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292794®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.