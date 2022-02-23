Health Challenges Lead To Change In West Valley Symphony's March 6 Performance With Phoenician Tenors

Due to health challenges affecting the Phoenician Tenors, the West Valley Symphony has revised the program for the March 6 performance at The Vista Center for the Arts. Symphony musicians will perform many of the same selections from the world's most-famous operas in orchestral form.

Under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Maestro Cal Stewart Kellogg, the program includes:

• Orpheus in the Underworld Overture, J. Offenbach;

• Carmen Suite No. 1, G. Bizet;

• Cavalleria Rusticana Intermezzo, P. Mascagni;

• Dance of the Hours, A. Ponchielli;

• Triumphal March and Ballet from Aida, G. Verdi;

• Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut, G. Puccini;

• Intermezzo from I Pagliacci, R. Leoncavallo; and

• William Tell Overture, G. Rossini.

The performance begins at 3 p.m.

"We wish the Phoenician Tenors a speedy recovery and believe we have created a great program for our audiences to enjoy," said Larry Vering, chair of the West Valley Symphony board of directors.

The symphony's final performance of the season will take place on April 18 in a concert titled Remembering Leroy Anderson and Richard Rodgers. The orchestra will perform Anderson's compositions Belle of the Ball; The Syncopated Clock; The Waltzing Cat; The Typewriter; Fiddle Faddle; Plink, Plank, Plunk; Trumpeter's Lullaby; and Bugler's Holiday. Richard Rodgers' pieces include Oklahoma, The King and I, Carousel, and The Sound of Music.

For more information about the West Valley Symphony, visit https://westvalleysymphony.org.