HOTEL SAGUARO And GRAND CANYON CONDOR Play Great AZ Puppet Theater

Now Playing at/Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater.



February 12-March 1

"HOTEL SAGUARO": Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa, and the desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home in this funny,

award-winning show about the amazing cactus and its role here in the

beautiful Sonoran Desert. Recommended for ages 5 and up.



March 4-15

"GRAND CANYON CONDOR": Baby Boo loves to hear stories of condors just like him who lived over 10,000 years ago in the Grand Canyon. But when his father goes missing, Boo learns about the dangers facing this critically endangered species and what we can all do to help.

Recommended for ages 5 and up.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in

Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and

additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org





