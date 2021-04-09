HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Announced For Broadway in Tucson 2021-22 Season

Broadway in Tucson will resume performances this Fall. The first show to kick off the 2021/2022 season will be Hamilton. The rest of the season will include My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, Tootsie, Hadestown, Come From Away, and Pretty Woman.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://broadwayintucson.com/shows/.

Hamilton

November 17-December 5, 2021

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

My Fair Lady

January 5-9, 2022

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

The Band's Visit

February 23-27, 2022

THE BAND'S VISIT was the winner of 10 Tony Awards, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It was also the 2019 Grammy Awards® winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In this delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky.

Tootsie

March 22-27, 2022

Michael Dorsey is a skilled actor with a talent for not keeping a job. Desperate and out-of-work, Michael makes a last-ditch effort at making his dreams come true...by disguising himself as actress Dorothy Michaels. In a meteoric rise to Broadway stardom, Dorothy soon has audiences falling at her feet while Michael (disguised as Dorothy) is falling for his co-star, Julie. It isn't long before Michael realizes that maintaining his greatest acting success is going to be much harder than he expected.

Hadestown

April 12-17, 2022

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony® Awards, this acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Come From Away

May 24-29, 2022

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Pretty Woman

July 19-24, 2022

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner Pretty Woman: The Musical is now on tour! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.