Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present Red Herring Puppets' THE UGLY DUCKLING and More in May

Guest Artist RED HERRING PUPPETS will present "THE UGLY DUCKLING" from May 4 through 7 and SPRING FLING PUPPET SLAM will be held on Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Guest Artist RED HERRING PUPPETS will present "THE UGLY DUCKLING" from May 4 through 7. Red Herring Puppets present the classic folktale with original music and lively hand and rod puppets. An "ugly duckling" overcomes ridicule and loneliness and finds a place where he belongs. His inner sweetness and determination are encouraged by an old woman, a cat, and a hen who help him discover his true self.

SPRING FLING PUPPET SLAM will be held on Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6 at 8:00pm. A curated evening of short puppet pieces for adults by a variety of performers -- join us for a rollicking and rowdy good time with hosts Daisy the Kitten and Jingles the Cat, special guest artist Red Herring Puppets, and more! $15 per person, ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+.

SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays & Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




