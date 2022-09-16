Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GASLIGHT To Open At Fountain Hills Theater October 14

Gaslight, made into the classic movie starring Ingrid Bergman, tells the story of a suavely handsome man who is slowly driving his wife to the brink of insanity.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the mystery thriller Gaslight.

"Gaslight (verb): A form of psychological manipulation where a person seeks to make a targeted individual or group question their own memory, perception and sanity."

Bella Manningham thinks she might be going crazy. In the evenings, she hears strange sounds and the gas lights dim for no apparent reason. But is she losing her grip on reason, or is it being loosened for her? Patrick Hamilton's 1938 play gave us the word we now use for an insidious form of mental abuse. Gaslight is a gripping thriller: will the gaslight have its intended, murderous, effect?

Gaslight, made into the classic movie starring Ingrid Bergman, tells the story of a suavely handsome man who is slowly driving his wife to the brink of insanity by sowing seeds of doubt, memory loss and misperceptions. The playwright has built and sustained some of the most brilliant, suspenseful sequences in modern theatre. A surprisingly timely play for 2022.Who could have ever foreseen that the title of a crime thriller from the 1930s would become a buzzword in our conversations today?

Gaslight is directed by Ben Tyler and stars

Gaslight is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Gaslight will play Oct. 14 - 30, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.


Regional Awards


