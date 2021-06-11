Fox Tucson Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

The Fox Tucson Theatre 2021-22 season of shows was announced on June 10th to sponsors and patrons at a special preview event at the theatre. Guests were treated to an exciting sizzle reel of clips introducing a new approach to programming by Executive Director Bonnie Schock. "We built our Return to the Fox season around what people love about the Fox," said Schock. "Shaping seven performance series that each feature something that the Fox does especially well!"

In particular, the Fox itself is an iconic space known for its grandeur, for the specialness of time spent here, for its exquisite sound, for its history as a film palace, and for a 90- year commitment that started with the Mickey Mouse Club for families and youth. The 2021-22 season features a collection of events in categories or "series" that honor these qualities and make up an overall Fox style. "We are excited to share a remarkable selection of shows in pursuit of our mission to enliven and foster community connections by shaping exceptional, live arts experiences in a celebrated setting," says Schock. Audiences can easily find shows among their favorites in the following series:

Legends - Legends and icons of the performing arts across an intentionally eclectic mix of genres. From Broadway to Bluegrass, we bring you legendary stars who shine especially bright at the one- of- a- kind iconic Fox.

Fine Vintages- With tunes that take you back, including classic rock, oldies, juke box favorites and other nostalgia that is as beautifully preserved at the Fox herself.

Global Journeys - A world of discovery awaits with emerging artists, the unexpected, world cultures, and shows that spark curiosity and inspire learning.

Listening Room - Artists in 4 Fox favorite genres - Jazz, Country & Americana, Blues, Singer-Songwriter features artists that deserve an acoustically superior hall, a spectacular stage and an audience poised to really listen to expert musicianship.

KIT Family & Youth -Fresh, thrilling performances made for kids and their adults to enjoy together as the Fox continues its generations long commitment to Tucson's youth.

Outburst Comedy - It's high time for laughs, laughs and more laughs as we gather the community together again with standup, improv and artists with funny stories to tell.

Picture Palace -Exceptional and rare film experiences suited for a true (and rare) "picture palace". This series features the Fox's famous classic film screenings, specialty film celebrity appearances, and curated cinema with regional flair.

The full list of the more than 50 events, with dates and details, organized by series can be found at foxtucson.com. Additional shows will be added as they are confirmed. Announced events are now on sale to donors and sponsors and will go on sale to the general public on June 18th. For a limited time, through July 4th, those who purchase tickets to four or more shows will receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase.

For donor/sponsor benefits including priority notice, exclusive pre-sale access, and more, visit the website at foxtucson.com/join-and-give/.