Fountain Hills Youth Theater Gives Back!

The Fountain Hills Youth Theater recently collaborated with Sunshine Acres Children's Home as a part of the theater's YABOY (Young Actors Benefitting Other Youth) program in the production of James and the Giant Peach. Each year the theater partners with a local non-profit organization and portion of the proceeds from the annual YABOY productions are donated to that organization.

May 4th, the Theater's Artistic Director, Ross Collins took members of the cast of James and the Giant Peach for a tour of Sunshine Acres, a facility dedicated to housing orphaned, abused or neglected children. Following the tour, Mr. Collins presented a donation from the theater to Pastor Tim Hall, who accepted the check on behalf of Sunshine Acres.

To learn more about Sunshine Acres or The Fountain Hills Theater, please visit their websites at www.sunshineacres.org or www.fhtaz.org.





