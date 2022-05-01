Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fountain Hills Theater to Stage URINETOWN

The production is set to play from July 8th through July 24th.

May. 1, 2022  
Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the musical Urinetown. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Urinetown catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter. Urinetown is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Kathleen Berger and choreographed by Noel Irick. Urinetown is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals. *Rated PG for language.


Urinetown will play July 8 - 24, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, vist www.fhtaz.org.



