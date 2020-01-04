Fountain Hills Theater Presents FULLY COMMITTED

A fabulous one-man tour de force, Fully Committed opens at Fountain Hills Theater.

In this devastatingly funny comedy, Sam, a struggling actor who earns a living taking reservations for one of Manhattan's high-end food temples - once known as restaurants - answering with not one or two but three different phones, gives voice to more than 40 characters, among them the harried but even-tempered central character, Sam. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics - a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can Sam manage to look out for himself?

Sam, an aspiring New York actor, who shares a basement cranny with the building's plumbing system, is working the phone bank on his own today. Down here, in the bowels of the building, Sam goes mano a mano with all those whining, belligerent, and otherwise insufferable patrons demanding royal treatment. And when the house phones ring, he also has to deal with the narcissistic chef, the prima donna maître d', and other self-important superiors quick to take advantage of his good nature.

In between the reservation calls -like Gwyneth Paltrow, who orders a "locally-sourced, no-fat, no-salt, no-dairy, no-sugar, no-chicken, no-meat, no-fish, no-soy, no-rice, no-foam, no-corn tasting menu" for 15 people - the phone lines also light up with news that Sam's best frenemy has a callback for a role at Lincoln Center. To rub it in, his agent tells him he just doesn't have the cojones for the roles he's been going up for. And then there's poor old Dad, recently widowed, who calls from Ohio hoping against hope that Sam will make it to his empty home for Christmas.

All these roles - 40 of them are played by one incredibly versatile actor.

Fully Committed stars Patrick Walsh as Sam.

Fully Committed will play Jan 3 - 19, 2020. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).

Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.





