Fountain Hills Theater Announces the Opening of The Classic 50's Musical GREASE

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the classic 1950's musical Grease.

After a whirlwind summer romance, greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You & You're the One That I Want, Grease has become a musical classic!.

Grease originated in Chicago and made its premiere at The Kingston Mines Theater in 1971 before making its New York premiere off-Broadway at the Eden Theatre on February 14, 1972. After 128 sold-out performances, the show made the transition to Broadway taking up residence at the Broadhurst Theatre on June 7, 1972. Grease was nominated for seven Tony Awards in its spectacular initial run. On November 21, 1972, the show moved to the Royale Theatre before making its final transfer on January 20, 1980 to the Majestic Theatre. It closed as the longest running show in Broadway history after playing 3,388 performances. In 1978, Grease became a hugely popular feature film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the lead roles. A Broadway revival opened on May 11, 1994 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre where it played 1,503 performances and won three Tony Award nominations.

The film version of Grease produced one of the best-selling soundtracks in history and is one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time. The two Travolta/Newton-John duets, "You're The One That I Want" and "Summer Nights" were both #1 hits and appear on the United Kingdom's All-Time Best-Selling Singles list. The song "Hopelessly Devoted to You" was nominated for an Academy Award (1979) for Best Music - Original Song.

Grease is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Lily Ruth Whipple. Grease is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Grease will play Jan. 28 - Feb. 13, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).

Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7. *Please check our Covid guidelines before purchasing tickets.