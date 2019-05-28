Fountain Hills Theater Announces A Special Engagement Of THE LEGENDS OF SONG, Starring T.A. Burrows

The Fountain Hills Theater in cooperation with Act Two Productions will present Legends of Song, an amazing one-man tribute to 10 great American singers, on Sunday, June 30th and Monday, July 1 at 7:00pm.

In this delightful trip down memory lane, award-winning entertainer and impressionist T.A. Burrows uses his remarkable vocal talents to recreate the unique styles and distinctive sounds of Johnny Mathis, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and Sammy Davis, Jr. You won't believe your ears as he delivers a spot-on performance of 20 of their most popular tunes, from Mathis' silky-smooth "Misty" and Elvis' spirited "Teddy Bear" to Sinatra's classic "That's Life" and Davis' poignant "Mr. Bojangles."

Between the songs, Burrows keeps the audience amused with surprising biographical facts about each of these legends along with a few of his own humorous anecdotes. In all, this is a non-stop hour and 15-minute spectacle that is totally entertaining from start to finish.

T.A. Burrows is an award-winning multi-talented entertainer who has performed over 2,600 shows throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has appeared in Las Vegas, and has worked with such stars as The Temptations, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Pointer Sisters, Brian McKnight, and the late Bob Hope. He is also the Executive Producer of Act Two Productions is a Phoenix area entertainment company that has produced a variety of popular musical tribute shows, including "Sentimental Journey," "Top of the Charts," "Swing Street Cafe," "Remember When," "Rockin' the Classics," and "Timeless."

Don't miss this incredible evening of music and memories. With wonderful portrayals of 10 memorable singers, 20 timeless songs, and lots of laughs along the way, this will be more than just a night to remember; it will be an evening that is truly "legendary."



Legends of Song will play June 30th and July 1 at 7:00pm. Individual tickets are $33.00 for Adults and $15.00 for Youth 17 and under. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call T.A. Burrows, Act Two Productions (623) 640-9435 / ta@acttwoproductions.com





