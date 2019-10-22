FEMINIST HORROR STORIES Comes to Now & Then Creative Co

Now & Then Creative Company continues to feature new plays by Arizona writers with their upcoming workshop of FEMINIST HORROR STORIES by Alice Stanley Jr. The play is a collection of haunting tales based on traditional urban legends and scary stories overlaid with feminist twists. A Ouija board possessed by a frat-douche, vampires who crave cultural appropriation, and much more! Careful: the call is always coming from inside the uterus!

FEMINIST HORROR STORIES is the third play in this season of Now & Then's #newworkshop series, a series committed to the ongoing development of new plays. The playwright, Alice Stanley Jr.-who received her MFA in Dramatic Writing from Arizona State University in 2014-spent the first half of 2019 as a writer on the late night talk show BUSY TONIGHT (E!), hosted by Busy Philipps and executive produced by Tina Fey. This past summer, Alice performed with the improvised musical BABY WANTS CANDY at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a complete sell-out run.

"We have a stellar, all-female team in place, headed by our director Angelica Howland who has about 20 years of experience with new play development," shares John Perovich, Artistic Director of Now & Then Creative Company. "The team meets nightly during the workshop week to explore the play, question its characters, and experiment with possibilities, in collaboration with Alice."

The play offers a pointed, funny, and blistering look at the horror genre through a feminist lens. While there are plenty of laughs, there are also moments of insight and social commentary-there is something for everyone.

FEMINIST HORROR STORIES features Kiley Bishop, Samantha Hanna, Onni Jameson, Debra Lyman, and Megan Mattox; Directed by Angelica Howland; Dramaturgy by Adriane Raff-Corwin; Stage Managed by Ashley Updegraff.

As part of Now & Then's #newworkshop, audiences can expect a concert reading, staged reading (movement with scripts in hand), or a combination of both as the play is still being developed throughout the workshop week. The play is presented Friday, October 25 at 7:30PM and Saturday, October 26 at 11:00AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nowandthencc.com.





